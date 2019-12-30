Southern University's renowned marching band, Human Jukebox, performed during halftime at the Lakers game Sunday night.
The band left for California last week after being chosen to participate in the 2020 Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's Day.
But first, they made a stop at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
I Love LA @Lakers Halftime Show #HumanJukebox #Lakers pic.twitter.com/Ul7krf0rIe— SU Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) December 30, 2019
It’s a LA Takeover 🔥🔥🔥 #HumanJukebox #Jukeshow pic.twitter.com/UTN1k43k2z— SU Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) December 30, 2019
It's been a busy year for students of the Human Jukebox.
Earlier this month, they were featured in No. 1 Billboard record artist Lizzo's new music video for her hit single "Good as Hell."
The Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-95.