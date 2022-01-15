Poor shooting plagued the Southern women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon at Grambling.
With long stretches without a field goal in each half, Southern was unable to keep up with Grambling and suffered its first SWAC loss of the season 55-46 at the Fred C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Southern (6-10, 4-1) led 40-39 entering the fourth quarter, and went ahead 42-40 on two free throws by Genovea Johnson with 7:21 left to play. However, the Jaguars went scoreless over the next four minutes as they fell behind for good.
Grambling (5-12, 2-3) got two jumpers and an assist from Justice Coleman as it moved out to a 47-42 lead. The Jaguars had chances to cut into the lead, but made 2 of 6 at the free throw line as the Tigers took a 51-44 lead.
Grambling made all four of its free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
For the game, Southern shot 28 percent from the field and made just 13 of 24 free throws.
Diamond Hunter was the only Jaguar in double figures with 15 points. Former Scotlandville High standout Justice Coleman topped Grambling with 15 points.
In the first quarter, 3-pointers by Nakia Kincey and Hunter helped Southern take a 14-9 lead. Another 3-pointer from Hunter helped extend the Jaguars lead to 19-11 in the second quarter before Southern went cold.
Southern missed its next 12 shots from the field while Grambling outscored the Jaguars 19-4 to take a 30-23 halftime lead.