Southern football coach Eric Dooley said Monday he is confident All-America defensive end Jordan Lewis will be back with the team in 2022 despite entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
“He’ll play for Southern University,” Dooley said in a Zoom conference with local media, basing his remarks on “my conversation with him.”
Lewis, who was named Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year in FCS after getting 10½ sacks and 15 total tackles for loss in the spring season, announced on his Twitter page Dec. 16 that he had entered the transfer portal. The tweet was still there as of midday Monday.
Dooley, who was hired away from Prairie View two weeks ago, said he knew Lewis’ status was “up in the air” but that entering the portal was unexpected.
“He’s still a young adult, not knowing,” Dooley said. “It looks good (to Lewis). Everything we do in today’s society is copycat. ‘I can enter the portal.’ It sounds good. ‘I can make a big splash; I’ve decided to take my talent here.’ Guys are doing stuff they see others guys do. And then you have people on the outside in their ear telling them what they should or shouldn’t do, and a lot of times its not always the best decision.
“In my conversation with Jordan Lewis, I feel very, very confident. I always want a young man to go where he’s going to be happy at. You can’t play your best football if you are not happy.”
Lewis’ return would be a big boost to Southern’s defense. He has 33 career sacks, adding 5½ last fall and 10 tackles for loss in nine games. Lewis (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) fought through shoulder and hamstring injuries as Southern went 4-7 and struggled on defense all season.
Dooley said one of his points of emphasis in recruiting is to bring in more playmakers, especially on defense. Keeping Lewis would help.