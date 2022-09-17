What we learned
Finally playing against a team its own size, the Jaguars fell with a thud because of an offense that started slow and caught some momentum but never got into the end zone despite four trips inside the 20. Coach Eric Dooley’s offense can create some fireworks but not when it has to run the ball more than it throws. Quarterback BeSean McCray threw three interceptions, but also struggled to find receivers and make throws early in the game.
The Southern defense also started slow but caught on and did a nice job of slowing Andrew Body and Co. after the first two TDs and made a stand after an interception gave. Even after a allowing a slant pass for a game-turning touchdown, the Jaguars kept the team in the game until the fourth quarter. Allowing three touchdowns is good enough to win in the SWAC most night and that’s where the defense stood most of the game.
Finals thoughts
Southern failed to score against a team not known for its defensive prowess and two fourth-down gambles didn’t help. It’s unlikely Eric Dooley will make a change at quarterback this early in the season but with a week off he may need to make some adjustments to get McCray more comfortable and making throws earlier in the game like he did in the latter stages. Injuries may have had an impact with the offense playing nine different offensive linemen.