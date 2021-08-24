Southern coach Jason Rollins said the team is putting the finishing touches on what has been a healthy and pleasing preseason camp with preparations for the season opener Sept. 4 at Troy to begin later this week.

“The young guys, new guys coming in, have taken a big step in the last week and half of practice, getting acclimated to college football,” Rollins said before Tuesday’s practice. “I’m happy to see the youth of our roster pick it up.

“We haven’t got to Troy preparations yet. There are a few more game situations we need to work on. It will be later in the week about 10 days out. We have a day or two left on the Jags. Our health has been good, just the usual bumps and bruises from camp.”

Rollins said the coaching staff is still working on the depth chart behind the starting group after returning 21 of 22 starters on offense and defense. He said reserve safety Keyshawn Aker has been moved to linebacker to bolster depth behind senior Ray Anderson and freshman Derrick Williams.

“He looks really good at that position,” Rollins said of Aker, a 6-foot, 195-pounder who prepped at John Ehret. “Ray Anderson and Derrick Williams have played well, and Keyshawn adds speed and athleticism to the position. Getting him comfortable is what this week is for. He’s a physical kid and transitioning well.”

Rollins also complimented the play of wide receiver Tyler Kirkwood (6-1, 190), a freshman from Holy Cross in New Orleans. Kirkwood caught three balls for 105 yards, including touchdown receptions of 65 and 32 yards, in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Tyler Kirkwood has had a really good camp and the public had a chance to see what we’ve been watching all fall camp,” Rollins said. "We have hard decisions there, a lot of decisions. A lot of battles in that receiver room. Every day a different guy emerges.

“Jamar (Washington) is always consistent, a very solid receiver. Marquis (McClain) has been strong catching the ball, making explosive plays after the catch.”

Healthy again, Jamar Washington adds speed threat to Southern's receiving corps Southern is counting on an improved quarterback Ladarius Skelton to take the offense a step further in his final season, but there’s another p…

Still waiting

Cornerback Terence Dunlap and tight end Danny Jackson are still waiting on clearance of their transfer paperwork to gain eligibility for the 2021 fall season. Both players have been practicing with the team since last week. Rollins said he was hoping to have the process completed by Thursday.

Committed to challenge

Southern has agreed to play an opponent to be determined in the 2025 SWAC/MEAC football challenge at Turner Field in Atlanta, executive director of the challenge John T. Grant announced last week.

Grant also announced the matchups for the annual game through 2024: Alabama State will play Howard in 2022; Jackson State and South Carolina State in 2023; and Florida A&M and Norfolk State in 2024.

This year’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will feature Alcorn State against North Carolina Central. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Watch lists

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis, last season’s winner of the Buck Buchanan Award watch list for the top defensive player in FCS, was named to the watch list for the 2021 fall season.

Joining Lewis on that list is Florida A&M Markquese Bell, the only other SWAC player to make it. Lewis could become only the second player to win the award more than once.

Alcorn State’s Felix Harper and Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass were named to the Walter Payton Award watch list for the top FCS offensive player. Also on the list is last season’s winner, quarterback Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana.

Bus trips

The Southern 6th man club is sponsoring bus trips to the four Jaguars road football games, beginning with Troy on Sept. 4. Contact Elijah Wilkinson for more information at (225) 202-7165.

+5 Southern's Ladarius Skelton has another good day in camp, this time in front of fans Southern’s second and final scrimmage turned out to be more of a sneak peek for Jaguar fans who attended Fanfest Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.