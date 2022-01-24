For the second consecutive game, the Southern men threatened the 100-point barrier.
This time they hit it.
Benefitting from torrid shooting game, Southern flexed its muscles as it rolled past Mississippi Valley 100-72 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Valley (1-17, 1-7 SWAC) came into the game in last place in conference play, but the Devils had only been blown out once. On Monday, Southern led 63-58 with 11 minutes left in the game and poured it on down the stretch.
The Jaguars made 13 of their final 16 shots from the field, and outscored Valley 37-14 the rest of the game.
For Southern (11-8, 6-1), the win keeps the Jaguars a game ahead of Alcorn State in the SWAC standings. The Braves won 70-67 at Bethune-Cookman on Monday.
Against Valley, Southern’s defense forced 19 turnovers and had seven steals, but it was the offense that stole the show.
Five Jaguars hit double figures led by Jayden Saddler with 21 points. Brion Whitley (19 points), Isaiah Rollins (17) and Brendon Brooks (12) came off the bench to add offensive punch.Terrell Williams, who put the Jaguars at 100 points on a layup with 29 seconds left, finished with 12 points.
For the game, Southern made 11 of 23 3-pointers, and its bench outscored Valley’s 52-25.
Kadar Waller topped Valley with 20 points.
Southern scored the game’s first six points, but Valley kept the game close forcing two ties before finally taking a 20-19 lead on Caleb Hunter’s 3-pointer. Isaiah Rollins came back with a 3-pointer from the right corner igniting a 12-0 Southern run.
The Jaguars took a 41-27 lead after Tyrone Lyons got a steal before passing to Brion Whitley for a layup. Valley got as close as six points, but Rollins hit a 3-pointer with one second left in the half to give Southern a 49-38 lead.
For the half, Southern made 18 of 32 shots including 7 of 14 3-pointers. Jayden Saddler scored 13 points while Brendon Brooks had 12 on 4 of 5 3-point shooting.