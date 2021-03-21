HOUSTON — Rice looked ready to stage a late-inning comeback on Sunday, but Southern relief pitcher Enrique Ozoa made sure it didn’t happen.
A sophomore right-hander from Puerto Rico, Ozoa held Rice scoreless over the last three innings allowing Southern to take a 6-4 win, its first in the three-game series at Reckling Park.
For his work, Ozoa earned his second save of the season.
Southern (6-12) built a 6-1 lead before Rice battled back in the bottom of the sixth, when the Owls scored three runs on four hits.
John Guienze relieved starter Joe Battaglia and retired the next two batters to end the inning. Ozoa came on to start the seventh and was in control the rest of the way.
Ozoa retired Rice in order in the seventh and stranded a one-out single in the eighth. In the ninth, Rice used a single and a hit batter to put two runners on base but got no further.
Ozoa got Bradley Gneiting to ground out to shortstop to end the game.
Four Jaguars had two hits, including Jaylen Armstrong and O’Neill Burgos, who each had two RBIs.
Rice (10-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first on Braden Comeaux’s RBI double. Southern answered with four runs in the third inning, all with two outs.
Quincy Smith appeared to start the Southern rally with a one-out double to left, but he was thrown out trying to steal third base. The next two batters drew walks leading to Tremaine Spears' RBI single. Burgos followed with a two-run double to right-center, and Southern had the lead for good.
Zavier Moore singled to drive in Burgos as Southern led 4-1.
Southern added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, both on RBI groundouts by Armstrong.
Battaglia (2-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5-1/3 innings.
Southern returns to action on Wednesday when it plays at South Alabama at 6:30 p.m. at home. The Jaguars return to Southwestern Athletic Conference play next weekend when they face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a three-game series in Frisco, Texas, as part of the Lone Star Diamond Classic.