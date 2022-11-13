The Southern women’s basketball team typically plays a brutal nonconference schedule, and this year has been no different.
What has changed is the Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Pac-12. The series will feature annual home-and-home games between the two conferences, and will make its first swing to Baton Rouge on Monday when Oregon pays a visit to Southern.
Tip-off for the game will be at 6:30 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (0-2) opened its season last week with road losses at fourth-ranked Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State. Amani McWain led Southern with eight points in an 87-34 loss to the Hawkeyes while Aleighyah Fontenot tallied 18 as the Cyclones won 79-55.
Oregon (2-0), which defeated Seattle 90-47 on Sunday, has been picked to finish as high as second in the Pac-12. The Ducks feature three players — guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers, and forward Sedona Prince — who were named to the Pac-12’s preseason all-conference team.
Monday’s game will be webcast on ESPN-plus and the Pac-12 network.
“Its been a while since they (televised) a game here,” said Southern's Carlos Funchess, now in his fourth season as head coach and 17th overall. “It may have happened seven or eight years ago when we played Grambling, but it's been a minute.”
The Legacy Series was announced last September as the first-of-its-kind pact between a Power Five conference and an HBCU league. In a news release, the Pac-12 described the agreement as one meant to foster competition and to promote education around the issues of anti-racism and social justice.
“I think its a great learning opportunity for our team and coaching staff to learn the history of HBCUs, and particularly Southern University,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I know our players are really looking forward to it. I think they’ve jumped into what I think is a great initiative between two great conferences.”
Besides the game, planned activities include a postgame meal shared by the teams. Also of interest to the Ducks, Graves said his players hoped to meet members of Southern’s band, the Human Jukebox, during their stay.
Before heading back to Oregon, the Ducks will make a stop in Montgomery, Alabama. While there, the team will tour the Equal Justice Initiaive’s Legacy Museum, which provides a look at the history of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery.
“I, myself, am pumped,” said Graves, who will be making his second trip to Baton Rouge. In 1999, his St. Mary’s team lost 61-57 to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA West regional at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Southern is scheduled to visit Eugene, Oregon, for a return game with the Ducks next season.