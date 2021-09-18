1. What we learned
Southern showed it was just as susceptible to halftime adjustments as they are at making them. The razor-sharp Jaguars of the first half where nowhere in sight, except for a few moments late in the second. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton threw another key interception that breathed life into a McNeese team trailing 21-10 and helped trigger 21 unanswered points by the Cowboys to take control. It wasn’t all on Skelton, as Southern's special teams made numerous errors.
2. Trending now
Running back Craig Nelson continues to perform well in his first chance at significant action. He came on to lead Southern in rushing for the second consecutive week and has become a key receiving threat out of the backfield. Last week, he broke open the game with a 68-yard TD run, and he brings speed to the backfield others don’t have. Southern coaches will have a dilemma when hard-running Jerodd Sims returns from his injury.
3. Final thoughts
Southern is still in good shape at 1-2. The important part of the schedule starts next week with SWAC play against Mississippi Valley State. The first issue is to get the quarterback situation resolved. Skelton has to be able to put a complete game together. There are still some looming tackling issues, although that was better Saturday, and the special teams has a boatload of corrections to work on this week.