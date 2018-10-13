PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern got out to a fast start on Saturday and never let up, thumping Prairie View A&M 38-0 on the Panthers’ home field.
Behind third-string-turned-starter quarterback Ladarius Skelton, the Jaguars scored 17 points in the first quarter alone, almost topping their total of 20 points scored in the first quarter of the first five games to start the year.
Skelton cut through the PVAM defense for 370 total yards and four touchdowns in his first career start since transferring from Fullerton Community College before the season. He replace John Lampley who started the first five games.
With Skelton controlling the time of possession to the tune of a 20-minute advantage, the well-rested Jaguars defense was able to contain the Prairie View offense.
The team that upset of Grambling two weeks ago was shut down for just 312 yards on Saturday and its first shutout against a SWAC opponent since losing 38-0 to Southern in 2005.
The secondary led the way by providing five interceptions against quarterback Jalen Morton, the SWAC’s leading passer who was previously picked off just twice entering the game. Rover Jakoby Pappillion had two interceptions by himself.