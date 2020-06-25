The Southwestern Athletic Conference is bringing in its second Florida school in less than a month, adding Bethune-Cookman to form a 12-team league that further cements its status as the premier conference for historically Black colleges.
Bethune-Cookman, a private school in Daytona Beach, Florida, opted Thursday to end its 41-year membership in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and follow archrival Florida A&M, which made the same move from the MEAC to the SWAC earlier this month.
Both teams will spend one more year in the MEAC, then join the SWAC in 2021-22.
“Bethune-Cookman’s addition to the Southwestern Athletic Conference ultimately puts us in a great position to expand our brand in a manner that will bring a high level of value to our league and membership,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said.
B-C’s move came two days after athletic director Lynn W. Thompson issued a statement to HBCU Gameday, saying in part that the school was “engaged in an analysis to assess all options available to us regarding athletic conference affiliation.”
On Thursday, the school's board of trustees voted unanimously to move.
“We were charged by our Board of Trustees to study the changing landscape, analyze the data and prevailing trends and make a recommendation that would position our program and our university on a trajectory for long-term success,” Thompson said Thursday. “Joining the SWAC gives us the opportunity and momentum to align with a new set of great universities who share our same mission, vision and history, and we will need the entire Wildcat Nation to join us on this exciting journey.”
While Southern’s football rivalry with FAMU runs hot — the teams met annually from 1946-2001 and were scheduled to play again Sept. 12 in A.W. Mumford, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel — the Jaguars’ history with Bethune-Cookman has been far less frequent.
The teams haven’t met since 2006, when Southern defeated the Wildcats 30-29 in the Gateway Classic at Jacksonville, Florida.
What’s yet unclear is how the additions of FAMU and B-C will alter the Western and Eastern divisions in a conference that now stretches from the outskirts of Houston to the Atlantic Ocean.
For the past 20 years, the SWAC had 10 members, with five each in the West and East — but geographically, FAMU and Bethune-Cookman are both natural fits the East.
Presumably, that would prompt the SWAC to keep both Florida schools in the East and move another school into the West, thereby evening the divisions at six teams apiece.
Southern, with its campus nestled along the Mississippi River, is the only Western Division school on the east side of the river. Its division rivals are Prairie View, Texas Southern, Grambling and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Eastern Division school nearest to its Western counterparts is Alcorn State, located in Lorman, Mississippi.
In a release Thursday, the SWAC said only that it “will begin exploring adjustments to future scheduling and championship formats.”
The departures of FAMU and Bethune-Cookman are staggering back-to-back blows for the MEAC, whose footprint stretched up and down the East Coast but has shriveled in recent years as longtime members departed.
Hampton left in 2018 for Big South Conference; North Carolina A&T voted to do the same last year; and Savannah State returned to Division II.
“Obviously, it is a disappointment to lose a long-standing member,” MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas said Thursday in a statement. “However, institutions do what is in the best interest of their institutions.”
FAMU cited travel as one of its major factors in moving to the SWAC. Whereas most SWAC road games require only a bus trip, away games in the MEAC included flights to Washington (Howard), Baltimore (Morgan State) and Dover, Delaware (Delaware State).
As it stands, the MEAC will be left in 2021 with just six football-playing schools: Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State.
For the past five years, the MEAC and SWAC football champions have met in the Celebration Bowl — a latter-day version of the Heritage Bowl, which operated from 1991-99.