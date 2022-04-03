Southern made short work of Texas Southern the night before but the visitors made the Jaguars go overtime for a sweep.
Designated hitter Mike Latulas drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th innings as Southern rallied for a 10-9 victory and a share of first place in the SWAC West Division on Sunday at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars (9-18, 6-3 SWAC) never led until Latulas worked the 3-2 walk from CJ Castillo, TSU’s fourth pitcher.
Southern trailed 8-3 after a grand slam by TSU’s Gabe Vasquez in the sixth inning. But the Jaguars scored six runs in the next three, finally drawing even with two in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by JJ Rollon and a groundout by O’Neill Burgos.
The Jaguars had to overcome a pair of sterling catches by TSU center fielder Jonathan Thomas, which saved three runs, and Southern shortstop Justin Wiley kept the game tied by throwing out the potential go-ahead run at home in the top of the 10th on a grounder with the infield in.
“That’s Sunday, a dogfight,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “That coach (Michael Robertson) over there is really good. I knew that team would come out motivated. We were sluggish, we fought back in the middle and won it in the end.
“Our kids go through a lot of stuff in the fall leading to the spring to help them get through adversity. That’s the first time we’ve fought hard and come back, kept fighting until we got it.”
Southern had a chance to win it in the 10th before Latulas’ walk. Burgos walked with one out and pinch runner Isaiah Adams stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Mike Goudeau. Jaylon Mack hit a hard shot to the right of third baseman Jeremy Almageur, who jumped up and caught Adams in a rundown. He threw to Goudeau who threw back to Almaguer to get Adams for the second out.
But Mack continued to second on the play and Castillo intentionally walked Tremaine Spears, but hit Taj Porter with a pitch to load the bases. Latulas worked the count to 3-0, took two strikes and let the last pitch go by.
“I didn’t let the moment get too big,” Latulas said. “I trusted myself and knew I could do the job. The pitcher was rattled, the bases were loaded. It was just a bit outside, not too much, but I didn’t want to chase.
“It’s our first sweep, feels great. I feel like we're playing great. It’s a great time for that in conference play. We beat a good team three times. The future is bright for this team.”
After Southern tied it in the eighth, Crenshaw went to his closer, Enrique Ozoa (2-0) who stranded two baserunners in the eight and dodged a bullet in the 10th. Gaines hit a leadoff double and moved to third on a fly out. With the infield in Almageur hit a smash to Wiley who smothered it and had plenty of time to throw Gaines out at home.
“I tried to tell myself to stay calm, I have a good defense behind me,” said Ozoa, who pitched the final three innings. “Whatever I can do to get them ground balls so we can make plays, that’s what I did. They came through a lot of times.
“We were struggling before this weekend. When we came in, we felt we had to toughen up. Everybody wants to beat us. We have to keep ourselves together, go out and play ball and have fun.”