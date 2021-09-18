Southern did its job keeping McNeese State's offense off the field in the first half Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium, holding the Cowboys to a field goal.
The second half was one frustration after another.
The Jaguars did make big stops in holding the Cowboys to a pair of field goals, but the Cowboys broke through with the deciding touchdown in a 31-24 loss to McNeese.
The Jaguars’ offense could manage only a field goal in the second half while the defense was battling. Southern appeared to have McNeese stopped on its go-ahead drive stopped when Robert Rhem broke up a third-down pass in the end zone. But Rhem was called for interference, and Cody Orgeron threw a 3-yard TD to Joshua Matthews three plays later.
Southern held McNeese to 263 yards on 65 plays, an average of 4 yards per play. The Jaguars made vast improvement on last week’s tackling issues.
“I was pleased with the way we defended the run,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “There’s always room for improvement. We defended it fairly well.
“The defense is improving, getting stronger. I was proud how they stood up on the goal line. We held them to field-goal attempts, but they still have a ways to go.”
Even bigger was the final play of the fourth quarter. Orgeron appeared to be sacked by two Jaguars but escaped and kept the drive alive with a 12-yard completion to Jamal Pettigrew.
“That was a big momentum-changer,” Rollins said. “It went from putting them on the fringe of a field goal. ... We have to make those plays.”
Quick strike
McNeese jumped ahead on the game’s first play when Mason Pierce returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Pierce entered the game with a 28.2-yard average on five returns. The play took 13 seconds of clock time. For the remainder of the game, Southern’s Joshua Griffin kicked off short and away from Pierce.
Target trend
Southern DB Kaymen St. Junious and RB Devon Benn became the fourth and fifth Jaguars ejected this year for targeting. St. Junious went high on Orgeron who was scrambling for yardage late in the first half. Orgeron left the game for the remainder of the half but returned in the third quarter. He was replaced by Cade Bartlett.
Benn was flagged and ejected on an interception return by Jarious Wallace. Benn will miss the first half of next week’s gamer against Mississippi Valley State.
DB Chase Foster and DE Lyston Barber were ejected from the season opener for targeting at Troy and Jalen Ivy last week against Miles College.
Sack time
Junior DE Jordan Lewis, the FCS active sack leader, got his first two of the season in the first half. The Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year last season now has 30½ in his career.
“It was good to see him play how we know he can play,” Rollins said. “We need more of it, and I know he’ll bring more of it.”
Numerology
Southern defeated McNeese for the first time in three meetings. ... Southern QB Ladarius Skelton threw his three first TD passes of the season in the first half and now has 28 in his career. ... Benn picked up his third career receiving TD in the first quarter and his 21st touchdown overall.
Captains
Southern captains for the game were Benn and DB Jakoby Pappillion. Southern won the toss and declined the option until the second half. McNeese elected to receive the opening kickoff.