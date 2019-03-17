For the Southern women’s basketball team, winning the SWAC regular season and tournament titles only underscored an approach that has carried it all season — the sum total is greater than its parts.
Despite finishing with a SWAC-best 14-4 record in the regular season, Southern (20-12) had no players finish in the top 15 among individual scoring leaders. Skylar O’Bear, who led the Jaguars with 9.2 points per game, was 17th among the SWAC’s top scorers.
The Jaguars' top rebounder, Alyric Scott, finished eighth with 6.1 rebounds per game. Courtney Parson averaged 2.7 assists (ninth) and 2.0 steals (sixth).
The numbers reflect what Southern coach Carlos Funchess has said since the team began workouts last summer; team accomplishments are more important than individual ones.
“I thought our kids did a great job coming in last summer, working out in the weight room and on the track,” Funchess said. “We had a little adversity with injuries here and there, but through it all they just toughed it out.”
Toughing things out produced Southern’s first SWAC tournament title since 2010, which is the last time the Jaguars played in the NCAA tournament. Adversity came in the form of injuries prior to and during the tournament.
Parson turned an ankle in practice, and was forced to sit out Southern’s SWAC quarterfinal win over Mississippi Valley at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Following that game, point guard Danayea Charles was involved in a four-car accident on campus. Charles was not available for Southern’s semifinal and championship games.
“Danayea Charles is going to be re-evaluated on Monday to see how her ribs and back are doing,” Funchess said. “I don’t know if she’s going to play in the NCAA tournament or not.”
Even without Charles, Southern has shown it is accustomed to winning with different players taking turns in the spotlight.
In Southern’s 51-44 quarterfinal win over Valley, Brittany Rose topped the Jaguars with 14 points and Moore grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Jaguars avenged last season’s SWAC title game loss to Grambling with a 71-69 win over the Tigers in the semifinals. O’Bear led three Jaguars in double figures with 17 points, and Moore snared 14 rebounds.
In the championship game, a 45-41 win over Jackson State, Scott had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Parson added nine points and six rebounds.
For now, Southern can sit back and wait to learn who it will face in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Jaguars will hold an NCAA selection show watch party Monday evening. The party is open to the public, and the tournament selection show airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Its been a while since we’ve gone (to the NCAA tournament), probably eight or nine years,” Funchess said. “Just to get back to the big tournament is an accomplishment. The kids came in and worked extremely hard this year, and that’s what they wanted — to win the (SWAC) tournament and have an opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament.