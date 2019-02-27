Considering their recent history, the Southern University baseball team is off to a pretty good start, but the Jaguars aren’t quite ready for the No. 1 team in the nation.
LSU jumped on the Jaguars quickly and started substituting early in a 17-4 loss at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.
Second-year Southern coach Kerrick Jackson was hoping for better even considering the competition but his squad, now 4-3, doomed itself before one inning was completed. Two errors led to eight unearned runs in the first inning, and the Jaguars booted two more balls in the second inning. Southern hitters didn’t get a baserunner until the fourth inning by which time they trailed 12-0.
“When you start the game with an error right off the bat, that’s a bad sign,” Jackson said. “A good club like that is going to take advantage of your mistakes. They got us down, we never could get off the mat. We’ve just got to play better. That’s on us as coaches to coach them up.”
Southern finally managed to break through and avoid the shutout in the seventh inning when Zavier Moore walked, and Javeyan Williams and Tyler LaPorte hit consecutive singles against LSU’s fourth pitcher, Clay Moffitt. A bases loaded fielder’s choice by Hudson Hampton delivered the other run.
Moore doubled home a run in the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch.
Williams, who entered the game as Southern’s second leading hitter, raised his average to .434 and Austin Haensel had a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. Otherwise, there wasn’t much to cheer about.
“We came out playing timid,” Williams said. “I told them this would happen if we did that. I hope we learn from it. We had some good at bats and sometimes our pitchers battled so we have to take that from the loss.”
Josh Smith opened LSU’s first inning with a hard one-hopper to third base that bounced off LaPorte’s chest. Two batters later, first baseman Hunter David pulled his foot off the bag at first to allow a runner to score. A run-scoring hit by Saul Garza was followed by a three-run homer by Cade Beloso.
Southern starting pitcher Christian Dixon was done after Smith, batting for the second time, hit a two-run double to left. Haensel had a good night with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.
“Some of our pitchers hadn’t pitched in a while so it was good for them to get in there,” Jackson said. “In this environment, kids get starstruck a little bit. We’re trying to get them off of that. This is a business trip.
“Austin threw strikes, located and changed speeds. That’s all we can ask our kids to do. We don’t have guys that can run it up there 95 or 96 (mph).”