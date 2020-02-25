The Southern baseball team fell behind early and could not rally against No. 2 Texas Tech, falling 13-2 on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders jumped all over Jaguars starting pitcher Jerome Bohannon, plating three runs in the each of the first and second innings, and then tacking on six more in the third to take a 9-0 early advantage.
Second baseman Brian Klein, first baseball Cole Stilwell, designated hitter Nate Rombach and shortstop Cal Conley each had three RBIs for the Red Raiders, accounting for 12 of their team's 13 runs.
Bohannon was replaced after the fourth inning. He allowed 10 hits and nine earned runs in the loss. He struck out seven Red Raiders batters. Jacob Snyder replaced Bohannon and worked the remainder of the game. He allowed one earned run on three hits in four innings of work. He also had seven strikeouts.
The Jaguars plated two runs in the top of the ninth inning for their only runs in the game. Second baseman Zach Moore homered after Grant Felix drew a walk. Moore was 2-for-3 in the game.
The two teams meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to wrap up their midweek series.