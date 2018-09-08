RUSTON — Ultimately, it didn’t change the outcome of a game which that ended up at 54-17.
But an unusual reversal of what was originally ruled a touchback after a Southern fumble into the end zone gave the Jaguars a second chance Saturday.
And they took full advantage of their good fortune to score a touchdown that left them behind by only 21-14 early in the second period.
“I was busy on my block,” Jags senior right guard Johnathan Bishop said of the play, which saw Carlos Stephens appear to fumble into the end zone but ultimately be ruled down at the 1. “But as far as I could tell, I thought we were in.
“It was pretty confusing though. The refs can’t see everything.”
Southern had already recovered from the embarrassment of giving up touchdowns on each of Tech’s first three possessions with John Lampley’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Catalon.
Dakavion Champion’s forced fumble recovered by Calvin Lunkins at the SU 47 on the second play of the second quarter gave the Jaguars a much-needed stop, and a well-executed halfback pass from Catalon to Trey Smith brought the ball to the Tech 15.
Then things really got interesting.
Offsetting penalties negated a 7-yard loss on a screen pass, and the Jaguars responded with runs by Lampley and Stephens for a first down at the 5.
Stephens then carried to the 1, and on the next play went into the center of the line again, only to go down at the goal line as the ball rolled free into the end zone.
Tech’s Amik Roberson wound up with the ball after a scramble that included it being kicked a couple of times.
But a long look at the replay gave the ball back inside the 1 where Stephens’ knee was determined to have touched before he fumbled.
“There was a lot of chaos going on,” Bishop said. “I was sort of surprised they gave us the ball since we were on the road and everything.
But it was the right call.”
The Jaguars hadn’t scored yet, though, and when Devon Benn was then stopped for no gain it was fourth down.
Southern decided to go for it, and Lampley executed an apparent handoff to Benn over the right side of the line before bootlegging untouched for the touchdown.
“John just made the right read at the right time,” Benn said. “We get the fake and the next thing you know, we’re in the end zone.”
The score cut Southern’s deficit to a seven points. And it looked like the Jaguars might just make a game of it.
They didn’t, though.
Tech responded with a touchdown, and Southern’s only score for the rest of the game was a third-quarter field goal while rolling up 613 yards and 32 first downs en route to a commanding victory.
“Once we get to end of drives, we’ve got to finish like we did down there that time,” Benn said. “I guarantee that’s what the coaches are going to harp on the next couple of days.”