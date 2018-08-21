John Lampley is the runner of the Southern quarterbacks.
Bubba McDaniel is the passer.
Ladarius Skelton is the wildcard transfer thrown into the final group of three potential starters when the Jaguars open the season against TCU.
The word missing from those descriptors? Experienced.
No matter who earns the starting nod on Sept. 1, he will be leading a college program for the first time.
All three are sophomores. Lampley received the most playing time last season, accounting for 26 career attempts in seven games from the pocket. In four outings, McDaniel has 34 career attempts, three of which were interceptions, and Skelton has yet to play a down at a four-year institution.
As Southern opened preseason camp, coach Dawson Odums signaled a possible quarterback competition is likely to drift into the first few games of the season before the Jaguars nail down a full-time replacement for Austin Howard.
So regardless of whoever gets the job, Southern better have a Plan B.
“I think the quarterback can be relaxed and comfortable now, because it’s not all on their shoulders,” Odums said. “You can spread the ball around, you can take check downs, you have other guys around you to make plays. We’re looking for the quarterback to make the routine play.”
Southern’s situation on offense is a mixed reality.
The quarterback, unquestionably the most high-profile position on the field, is anyone’s guess, both for whom it will be and how he'll play.
The rest of the self-titled “Blue Machine” is as deep and talented as it’s ever been.
Southern lost five starters on offense from 2017: Howard, tight end Dillon Beard, running back Herb Edwards and offensive linemen Christian Rodriguez and Styler Prol.
Dennis Craig is already assuming Beard’s role, Edwards leaves behind a battalion of up to six potential apparent heirs, and the offensive line is 17 deep with four of its five starters weighing in at more than 300 pounds, potentially the biggest offensive line coordinator Chennis Berry has seen in his seven-year tenure.
That doesn’t include the Jaguars returning six of their top eight receivers, including sixth-year senior Randall Menard, who is back on the field after a broken leg ended his 2017 season. Minnesota transfer Hunter Register also adds significant length to the corps with his 6-foot-5 frame.
“There’s enough talent at those other positions that we just tell our quarterbacks to just manage,” Berry said. “With having a lot of experience at other positions and explosive players at those skill positions, it gives our quarterback time to install all we want him to do is manage it, take care of the football, don’t turn it over and put the ball in the playmakers' hands.”
Odums said at the beginning of spring practice Southern would include more run-pass option into its scheme this year.
That bodes well for Lampley’s chances as teammates consistently praise him for his hard work, natural leadership and, of course, his legs.
But at least for the early portion of the season, Southern plans to put the ball in the hands of its running backs to move the chains.
No problem.
Devon Benn entered camp as the leading returner with 442 yards and four touchdowns last season. No other returning running back ran for more than 100, but Darbbeon Profit is back on the field after a hamstring injury ended his sophomore season two weeks before the opener. Before that, he was a promising contender for the starting job after a strong freshman campaign.
Southern also brought in Alexander Rodriguez and Carlos Stephens from UAB to add depth, and Jamarqueza Mims returns as a reserve.
“All of us have been here,” Profit said. “If we need to help (the quarterbacks), we can help them because we’ve been here longer than them. If they have a question, we can help them.
“We just have to get in and do our job. They have to do what they have to do to get on the field, and we do what we have to do.”