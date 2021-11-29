The Southern football season ended with a thud in the Bayou Classic but three Jaguars — all offensive linemen — received post season honors on the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference team.
Junior center Dallas Black and senior guard Jonathan Bishop landed first-team berths and left tackle Ja’Tyre Carter was named to the second team for the league’s top rushing offense.
Conference champion Jackson State had nine players named to the two teams, including three first-teamers, all on defense. Tigers coach Deion Sanders, the NFL Hall of Fame player who completed his second season, was named coach of the year, guiding the Tigers to a 10-1 record and 8-0 in conference play.
Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass won his second consecutive offensive player of the year honor while Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land was named defensive player of the year. Sanders’ son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was named Freshman of the Year and Tigers defensive end James Houston the top newcomer.
Black, Bishop and Carter were significant forces for Southern’s offense, which averaged 197.8 yards per game overall and 203 per game in conference play. The Jaguars were also tied for the second fewest sacks allowed overall and were third in conference games.
Bishop, a senior from Birmingham, Alabama, is a two-time All-SWAC performer, and Black, a sophomore from New Orleans, stepped in last spring for All-SWAC star Jaylon Brinson. Carter, a former tight end from at Plaquemine, had an outstanding season and has accepted an invitation to play In the East-West Shrine College All Star game.
Southern runners averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored 22 touchdowns.
Glass completed 259 of 414 passes for 3,568 yards and 36 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. His yardage and TD pass totals were best in the conference. His career totals are 12,141 yards and 111 touchdowns, and he’s expected to get a long look in the NFL draft process.
Land, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, led all FCS team with 25½ tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He also had three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Sanders helped lead the Tigers to a perfect conference mark and led the SWAC with a 68.7 completion percentage (248 of 361). He was second only to Glass in yards (2,971) and TD passes (28).
Houston was the best player on the JSU defense which led the conference in scoring dense (13.8) and total defense (258.3). He had 14½ sacks, seven forced fumbles, two recoveries, a defensive touchdown and eight quarterback hurries.
2021 SWAC Football Postseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M
Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Newcomer of the Year: James Houston, Jackson State
Freshman of the Year: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Coach of the Year: Deion Sanders, Jackson State
All-SWAC
Offense
First Team
Quarterback: Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M
Running Back: Bishop Bonnett- Florida A&M
Running Back: Gary Quarles- Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Keenan Forbes- Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black- Southern
Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Johnathan Bishop- Southern
Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers- Texas Southern
Wide Receiver: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim- Alabama A&M
Wide Receiver: Odieu Hilaire- Alabama A&M
Tight End: Kemari Averett- Bethune-Cookman
Defense
Defensive Lineman: James Houston- Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Jason Dumas- Prairie View A&M
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson- Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Antwan Owens- Jackson State
Linebacker: Isaiah Land- Florida A&M
Linebacker: Untareo Johnson- Bethune-Cookman
Linebacker: Aubrey Miller- Jackson State
Defensive Back: Markquese Bell- Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Drake Cheatum- Prairie View A&M
Defensive Back: BJ Bohler- Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson- Bethune-Cookman
Specialists
Place-kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez- Florida A&M
Punter: Josh Sanchez- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Isaiah Bolden- Jackson State
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders- Jackson State
Running Back: Caleb Johnson- Mississippi Valley State
Running Back: Niko Duffey- Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Tony Gray- Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Ja’Tyre Carter- Southern
Offensive Lineman: Danny Garza- Prairie View A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jay Jackson-Williams- Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston- Alabama State
Wide Receiver: Keith Corbin- Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Dee Anderson- Alabama A&M
Tight End: Jyrin Johnson- Texas Southern
Defense
Defensive Lineman: Ronnie Thomas- Mississippi Valley State
Defensive Lineman: Savion Williams- Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Michael Badejo- Texas Southern
Defensive Lineman: Deonte Williams- Florida A&M
Linebacker: Monroe Beard III- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Linebacker: Keonte Hampton- Jackson State
Linebacker: Tarik Cooper- Texas Southern
Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis- Alabama State
Defensive Back: Keonte’ Daniels- Mississippi Valley State
Defensive Back: Darius Campbell- Prairie View A&M
Defensive Back: Shilo Sanders- Jackson State
Specialists
Place-kicker: Garrett Urban- Grambling State
Punter: Garrett Urban- Grambling State
Return specialist: Darnell Deas- Bethune-Cookman