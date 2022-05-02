Ja’Tyre Carter had a feeling about the Chicago Bears as the last minutes of the NFL draft were winding down. He remembered they were one of the first teams to reach out to the budding offensive tackle at Southern University.
Sure enough, even while having selected three other offensive linemen, the Bears made Carter the fifth pick of the seventh round and the 226th player taken overall.
Still, the moment was overwhelming for Carter, a former state champion basketball player from White Castle. A gathering of 40 plus family, friends and former teammates erupted when his name was called, and the party rolled on into the night.
“I was shocked to see how happy and proud my family was of me, it was a great moment, a great feeling,” said Carter, a second-team All-SWAC pick last season. “The room went crazy, everybody in the house. We celebrated all day.”
“The Bears were one of the first teams to contact me. They kept in touch through the whole process. They called me the week before the draft. It was good to see they had interest in me.”
Carter is the first Southern player picked in the NFL draft since defensive back Lenny Williams went to Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2004 draft, No. 245 overall.
Carter is one of three former Jaguars headed for NFL camps. Wide receiver Marquis McClain has been invited to the New York Jets rookie minicamp and linebacker Caleb Carter the same with Indianapolis.
Carter said he will participate in the Bears' rookie minicamp beginning Thursday and return home before reporting back for OTAs. His agent is Peter Von Gontard.
The first person Carter said he called was his trainer, Andre Gurode, who was a college teammate of the Bears’ offensive line coach Chris Morgan.
“He was really happy for me,” Carter said.
Carter said he arrived at Southern with few illusions about the NFL after leading White Castle to the 2017 Class 1A state title in basketball. He had 19 points and 17 rebounds in the championship game victory against Tensas, in which he was named MVP.
“I started thinking about the NFL after my sophomore year,” he said. “I wasn’t that into football but once I started having fun with it, I could see myself playing it for a long time. They wanted me to play two sports, but I just couldn’t do it.”
Last season, Carter (6-foot-3, 311 pounds) allowed zero sacks and three pressures.
“At that level, you want to see a guy stand out,” Bears area scout Breck Ackley said. “The first thing you notice is he walks in the room, and he looks the part. He’s well put together, looks like an NFL lineman.
“His best game was Troy, so I think that speaks volumes. When you’re a guy at that level and they play a high competition, if they can play their best, that usually says a lot.”
The Bears picked Southern Utah’s Braxton Jones and San Diego State’s Zach Thomas, both offensive tackles, and Illinois center Dough Kramer ahead of Carter. The Bears plan for Carter to play either guard spot with the possibility of being a swing tackle. He also showed a knack for snapping the ball at pro day.
“I’m a fast learner,” he said. “They’re trying to rebuild. We’re going to come in and contribute.”
What’s he going to buy with his first paycheck?
“I don’t know, I might just put it away and save it,” he said. “I’m still just grateful.”
McClain (6-1, 219) was Southern’s leading receiver with 28 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown on a reverse play. He transferred from Auburn after the 2019 season.
“It was definitely a surprise,” McClain said. “I hadn’t really heard from the Jets. My agent had mentioned them. I was confident I would get a call. I wasn’t nervous. I knew the process takes a few days. I stayed patient.”
SWAC notables in NFL camps
Jackson State linebacker James Houston was the only other SWAC player drafted, but some others were notable as free-agent signees. Tampa Bay invited two-time SWAC offensive player of the year Aqueel Glass, the quarterback from Alabama A&M. Cleveland is bringing in Felix Harper, who was also a SWAC player of the year as a quarterback at Alcorn State.
Southern players in transfer portal
Two Southern football players announced via Twitter they are entering the NCAA transfer portal. Long snapper Aarion Hartman and defensive tackle Austin Kent made their plans to move on public in recent weeks.