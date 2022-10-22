What we learned
A Southern team playing slightly short-handed sputtered at times but took care of business in a 51-7 homecoming victory littered with distractions. It’s another good sign moving forward that the Jaguars won handily without playing its best football. It gives the coaching staff something to harp on during a big week ahead, when Southern visits Jackson State. The offense stayed vanilla and the defense, while allowing a few big plays, kept the visitors under their heel. Much better than last year’s homecoming result.
Trending now
Southern’s depth. The Jaguars won with 11 players missing and even though all were not starters, it allowed for playing time for backups who have had few chances. The more the reserves play, the more confidence the coaching staff gains in those players — and there may be an emergency situation where they need them. As the lead widened Saturday, that allowed other starters to get some rest as the season enters a four-game gauntlet through the back half of the SWAC schedule.
Final thoughts
This game closes the chapter on nonconference play, and on punishments for Southern's fight at Prairie View. The Jaguars have a tough road to the West Division title but are capable of running the table. Even if they don’t, they have tiebreakers against two of the top three teams in the division, and that’s the best place they can be right now. Dooley knows Jackson State, and part of Saturday's game plan was likely to give Deion Sanders and his staff little new information.