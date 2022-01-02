The Southern men’s basketball team opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play this week against two of the top teams in the league.
The Jaguars will host Texas Southern on Monday and Prairie View on Wednesday. Prairie View has finished atop the SWAC regular-season standings the past three seasons while Texas Southern was this season’s preseason pick to win the conference.
Southern finishes off a busy first week on Saturday when it travels to Daytona Beach, Florida, to take on first-season SWAC member Bethune-Cookman.
Sporting a 6-7 record, Southern put together its best nonconference record since 2015. It also doubled the win total of Grambling, which has the second-most wins in the league with three.
“These first two games are very important. They’re two of the top teams in the conference and they’re as important as any games we’ll play all year,” Southern coach Sean Woods said.
SWAC playing dates will again feature women’s and men’s doubleheaders this season. On Monday and Wednesday, the women will play at 5 p.m. with the men’s games set to follow at about 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern (2-7) scored one of the big early-season upsets when it took down Florida 69-54 on Dec. 6 in Gainesville, Florida. At the time, the Gators were undefeated and ranked 14th.
TSU is coached by former LSU player and coach Johnny Jones. John Walker III leads three Tigers averaging double-figure scorers at 12.6 points. Brison Graham leads TSU with 8.8 rebounds and also scores 8.0 points per game.
Prairie View (0-10) is led by Jawaun Daniels, the preseason pick to finish as the SWAC’s player of the year. Daniels averages 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.
Southern has three players averaging double-figure points in Tyrone Lyons (14.5), Brion Whitley (12.5) and Jayden Saddler (10.5). Saddler leads the SWAC with 4.2 assists per game while Whitley’s 3-point percentage of 42.5 is the league’s best.
Damien Sears pulls down 5.5 rebounds to lead the Jaguars on the boards while Lyons is next at 4.5. Southern will get a boost on the boards this week with return of 6-foot-7 Kirk Parker from injury.
“(Parker) gives us some girth inside that we’ve been missing,” Woods said. “He’s been a big addition for us in practice, having our guys work against him, and I look for us to be a better rebounding team now that he’s back.”
Women
JAGUARS LOOK TO GET BACK ON TRACK: The Southern women finished their nonconference schedule with a record of 2-9. Both wins came at home.
Genovea Johnson (9.0 points), Kayla Watson (8.3 points) and Nakia Kincey (5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds) have been the leaders so far.