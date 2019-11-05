Southern University pulled out another close victory Saturday with a strong fourth-quarter effort, but coach Dawson Odums said Tuesday he liked some things that didn’t show up on the scoreboard.
The Jaguars (5-4, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) rallied from behind to beat Alabama A&M and are trying to build up steam for a strong finish. The next opponent up is nonconference Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-7), which competes in the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association.
In addition to a solid performance by quarterback Ladarius Skelton, Odums said he was happy with what his team showed in all phases.
“I really like the grit of this team,” Odums said at his weekly Tuesday news conference. “That (game) was a character check. (Alabama A&M) took the lead, and nobody got down. We put it in the end zone, and the defense made a play to get off the field.
“This group of guys has grown from September to November. We still have yet to play our best football.”
That’s good news, because the Jaguars have some big games coming up. They play at Jackson State and will have a chance to wrap up the SWAC West Division title there if Alcorn State defeats Grambling on Saturday.
Odums also was referring to Skelton, who accounted for 446 yards and four touchdowns in a breakout performance that improves the Jaguars’ outlook. He played all but three snaps.
More than the yards and points Skelton puts up, Odums thinks the confidence boost for the quarterback will be huge for the team moving forward.
“His confidence is contagious,” Odums said. “When you play with confidence, you play at a different speed and level. You prepare at a different level. That’s where it starts. We know what kind of player he is. It’s preparing your mind and focusing on the things you need to focus on to be that kind of player. Any distraction can set you back. When he’s locked in, he’s as good a quarterback as anybody.”
Odums is hoping some of that recipe for confidence can rub off on the secondary, which was torched for 356 yards and four touchdowns. He said the only choice is to coach up the players he has and hope for the best.
“We don’t have a lot of guys to move around,” Odums said. “You’ve got to get your guys out there and get them playing better. We can adjust some things, but at the end of the day the guys out there have to play with confidence.
“There’s not a plane landing at the airport dropping off new players. We have confidence in them, it’s about them having confidence in themselves. Got to forget about the last play, forget the last game, and challenge yourself to do it all over again.”
INJURIES
Odums said backup running back Chris Chaney is improving and might play after missing the past three games, and that defensive back B.J. Harris is also banged up but practicing. Odums wasn't as hopeful about wide receiver Cameron Mackey.
“Chaney was out there this morning,” Odums said. “He’s still not 100% but he’s working on it. He said he feels a lot better today than since he got injured. Hopefully he can give us a little something Saturday.
“B.J. Harris is questionable, but he was out there. Mackey is still recovering. He practiced but not at the speed we need him to practice at.”
SWAC players of the week
Southern swept the offensive and defensive player of the week awards in Southwest Athletic Conference play last week. Linebacker Calvin Lunkins was the defensive award with 13 tackles, five solo and eight assists, and two for losses in Saturday’s victory against Alabama A&M. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton, who won the BOXTOROW national award and the LSWA state honor, accounted for 436 yards and four touchdowns. He threw the game-winning TD pass with 28 seconds remaining.