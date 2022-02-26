Marcus Garrett buried a 25-foot 3-pointer with time running out in overtime to lift Bethune-Cookman to an 87-84 win over Southern at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern had tied the score 84-84 on Damien Sears’ layup with 16 seconds left. The Wildcats worked the ball to Garrett, who took the game-winning shot from well behind the top of the 3-point arc.
For Southern (15-12, 10-5 SWAC), the loss was its second consecutive at home on a last-seconds 3-pointer. Bethune-Cookman (8-20, 6-10) has had an up-and-down season, but Saturday was a high point.
The Wildcats made 10 of 22 3-pointers for the game, five by Joe French, who scored 17 points. Kevin Davis (24 points), Garrett (21) and Mikey West (14) also hit double figures.
Southern led 70-60 with six minutes left in regulation, but couldn’t hold on. Bethune-Cookman capped a 12-1 run on West’s 3-pointer, and Garrett scored in the lane with 28 seconds left to tie the score 74-74.
Southern had possession with 21 seconds left, but Jayden Saddler drove the lane and was called for traveling with one second to go.
The teams went to overtime tied 74-74.
“Jayden didn’t make the right read at the end of the game,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We weren’t rebounding and we were fouling and sending them to the line. That’s how they were scoring.”
Southern’s Brion Whitley found success shooting outside and driving to the basket on his way to 26 points. Three other Jaguars hit double figures, but it wasn’t enough to offset 20 turnovers.
At the free throw line, Southern made 18 of its first 19 but only 4 of 10 down the stretch when the game tightened up.
The first half featured back-and-forth runs as the teams took turns bolting into the lead.
Bethune-Cookman made its first five shots to open the game including two 3-pointers from Joe French. The Wildcats opened up an 11-3 lead after four minutes, but Southern responded with a 17-4 run over a six-minute span to pull ahead 20-15.
Brendon Brooks was the early catalyst with two 3-pointers, and Whitley capped the surge when he converted a three-point play with 9:38 to go in the half.
Bethune-Cookman came back with a 14-2 run that was highlighted by 3-pointers from West and Davis. By the time Davis scored on a runner in the lane with four minutes left, the Wildcats had a 29-22 lead.
Whitley made two 3-pointers as Southern scored 12 of the last 16 points of the half taking a 34-33 lead at the break.