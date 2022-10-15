Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods.
The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
Southern returns three of its top four scorers from last year’s team that led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring at 71.9 points per game. Tyrone Lyons averaged 13.7 points, Brion Whitley had a team-high 66 3-pointers while scoring 11.7 per game, and former SWAC Freshman of the Year Terrell Williams averaged 9.8 points.
“I love this team,” Woods said. “They come to work every day and they bring enthusiasm and passion day in and day out. We’re really looking to finishing this year. We let something get away last year.”
Last year, Southern’s nonconference slate included competitive losses at Louisville and Kentucky. Two-thirds of the way through the SWAC schedule, Southern led the league with a 10-3 record before home losses to Bethune-Cookman and Grambling turned the tide.
Southern went on to finish third at 12-6 and ended its season with a loss to Grambling in the first round of the SWAC tournament.
Despite leading the league in scoring, Southern struggled to rebound the ball. Woods addressed that issue by bringing in capable newcomers.
Twin brothers JaRonn Wilkens and Jariyon Wilkens join Southern as juniors after three seasons at Pearl River Community College. A pair of forwards, 6-foot-9 JaRonn Wilkens averaged 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while 6-7 Jariyon Wilkens added 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.
“They’re more versatile than I thought,” Woods said. “They bring another dimension to our team with rebounding and defensive toughness.”
Also coming in are 6-6 Jalen Reynolds and 6-7 Festus Ndumanya. Reynolds was among the junior-college rebounding leaders last season, averaging 11.0 per game for South Georgia Tech. Ndumanya averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for a Salt Lake Community College team that went 35-2 last season.
“Both of those kids will bring a physical presence that we haven’t had in a while, especially because of our rebounding woes,” Woods said. “That won’t be a problem with those two guys and the twins.”
The other newcomers are a pair of guards. Kris Gardner averaged 7.3 points for Chipola College while Bryson Etienne transfers in from Texas Southern, where he averaged 8.8 points last year.
This year’s SWAC schedule will give Southern more of a break than it did last season. Southern still will play Jackson State and Alcorn State, the two schools who are geographically closest, only once. Both contests will be in Baton Rouge.
Last year, Alcorn State was first in the SWAC regular season while Jackson State tied for sixth. Instead, Southern will play at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley, the two schools who finished at the bottom of the league.
“We’ve had a great summer,” Woods said. “The new guys have come in and jelled, and it's been a pleasant surprise. We’re as far along as we’ve ever been at this point, so I really like where we are.”