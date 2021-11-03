In less than two years, Southern kicker Luke Jackson has gone from a Field of Dreams to a field where his dreams have come true.

Jackson energized his team and its crowd with a walk-off, 47-yard field goal to send A.W. Mumford Stadium into delirium Saturday during a 38-35 victory against Alcorn State.

The conversion provides an exclamation point on his improbable journey from his home in Bensalem, Pa., to Baton Rouge via Field of Dreams Sports Academy in New Port Richey, Fla.

“It feels amazing to come out, do what I could to help my team win the game,” said Jackson, who took over the kicking duties five games ago. “Back home, all I can do is make them proud, being so far from home. They’re watching me on TV. It’s a dream come true.”

The demon-slaying kick — his career long at any level and his first late-game winner — was the deciding play in breaking a five-game losing streak to Alcorn, which had bested Southern in nine of the past 10 meetings. Two of those losses were in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in 2018 and 2019.

It might not have happened if Jackson hadn’t taken a chance at improving his recruiting stock by spending three months in Florida, where he was discovered by Southern coach Jason Rollins, who was then the secondary coach and special teams coordinator.

Whatever love Southern is feeling for Jackson, it’s mutual for the kid who is 1,300 miles from home.

“I love it. Southern is great,” Jackson said. “The atmosphere is everything I dreamed of. The fans are ridiculous, and I love everything about the school. I’m happy to be here.”

The last time Southern won with a late field goal was 2013 when it happened twice. Matthew Hill kicked a 37-yarder in the second overtime to beat Alabama A&M 20-17. Later that season against Alabama State, Greg Pittman had a 43-yarder with 18 seconds left in regulation for a 31-28 victory.

This one was different. There were five seconds left on the clock when Jackson walked onto the field with a chance to bury the memory of the previous week’s 48-21 loss to Prairie View. He envisioned the opportunity after Alcorn had tied the game with a minute to go.

Jackson isolated himself and sang songs in his head. "Keep it on the Low" by J-Sol was one, and he also likes the calming tunes of Adele. He said the snap from Aarion Hartman and the hold by John Lampley were perfect. The kick split the uprights and would have been good from 55 yards.

It was sweet redemption for Jackson, who missed twice in a 35-31 loss to Texas Southern earlier this season. He’s 3 of 3 since then and 5 of 8 for the season.

Jackson has been with Southern since the spring season, when he sat behind All-SWAC kicker Cesar Barajas, who transferred to Louisiana Tech.

Jackson has made a strong impression on the staff, especially the coach who signed him.

“Luke is one of the hardest-working guys you’ll meet,” Rollins said. “He continues to work on his craft. He had a big bounce-back week after Texas Southern when he missed two and said that would never happen again.

“In the spring, he got a chance to learn and watch the process, how to prepare for a game and how to practice every week. Going forward, it’s good to see a freshman build confidence.”

Jackson said he’s confident he can make a 55-yarder if called upon. His longest in practice was from 62 yards using “sticks,” a tripod that allows kickers to practice placement kicks alone. But he’s tight with Hartman and Lampley and spends a lot of time working with them.

“The long snapper gets underlooked; he (Hartman) really does his job,” Jackson said. “A game of that magnitude, he got the ball exactly where John Lampley needed it. John had a perfect hold, perfect kick. That’s how we won the game. Kudos to them. I love those guys.”

Jackson’s teammates fought hard to get in position for him to finish it. Quarterback Bubba McDaniel worked the clock and moved the team into position. Defensive end Jalen Ivy said he “dropped to his knees” when the kick went through.

“We work that every day in practice, the two-minute drive and him sealing the deal,” McDaniel said. “I knew he was going to be ready and make it.”

Would McDaniel trade places with Jackson to be in that sort of pressure-packed, risk-reward situation?

“I like my job,” McDaniel replied with a laugh.