The Southern men’s basketball team has had its ups and downs during the season, but it would be accurate to say that one of the ups has been the consistent play of junior forward Tyrone Lyons.
Accuracy has gone hand-in-hand with the 6-foot-7 junior transfer from North Carolina A&T. Lyons leads Southern in field goal shooting at 50.6% and scoring at 13.7 points per game. He is also among Southern’s best 3-point shooters at 42.7% and rebounders with 4.9 per game.
Along with Jayden Saddler, Lyons has provided Southern with a 1-2 scoring punch. The Jaguars settled for third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and will play sixth-seeded Grambling on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the SWAC tournament.
Lyons and Saddler were recognized by the conference this week when both players were named to the all-SWAC second team.
Second team, but not first? It served as motivation for Lyons.
“I feel like it shows we’ve got more to prove,” Lyons said. “We appreciate the award, second team is cool, but in this tournament we’re going to show that we’re capable of more than second team.”
Lyons hometown is North Amityville, New York, one of the many suburbs of New York City on Long Island. It's been a transition that Lyons has handled well, and it has shown in the way he plays.
“Its been a smooth transition just because Southern is so family-oriented,” Lyons said. “Moving from a fast-paced city into a little slower pace in North Carolina and then Louisiana, I adjusted well. I’m good with change. I like to see different cultures, and I like to experience different cultures so it wasn’t a bad thing at all. I’m enjoying myself right now.”
Lyons has led Southern in scoring nine times this season, including four in the last eight games. During that eight-game stretch, Lyons has four double-doubles while averaging 15 points and seven rebounds.
“It’s a long season. There’s a lot of trials and tribulations so we’ve got to stick to the plan,” Lyons said. “We all have the same goal, and we’re all on the same page. It just works well that I came to this team. It was so welcome.”
One thing that Lyons has learned about is the rivalry Southern has with Grambling. Like many things, experiencing it first-hand has been different from just reading about it.
“I knew of Southern, I knew of Grambling, and I knew it was a rivalry, but I’m from New York. Louisiana is a faraway place from us, so I didn’t know too much,” Lyons said. “The fact that the tradition is what it is and the rivalry is powerful, that’s what I didn’t know. Now that I’ve played in it, I’ve felt that energy from both programs. There’s a fire that both teams bring.”
Lyons brought his own energy this season against Grambling. He scored 25 points in Southern’s 83-77 loss on Jan. 15 and then 12 in the 61-57 loss two weeks ago. Both numbers were team-highs for Southern that day, but Lyons remains focused on team goals and helping Southern win Thursday.