Southern freshman running back Kobe Dillon landed in the national spotlight, and teammates Chase Foster and Luke Jackson also picked up weekly hardware for their performances over the weekend.

Dillon, a freshman from Ferriday, was named BOXTOROW HBCU national player of the week after a record-setting performance in a 34-7 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He also won Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after accumulating a conference-record 267 yards on 14 carries with touchdown runs of 40, 45 and 75 yards.

Foster, a junior safety, won the SWAC defensive honor, and Jackson, a freshman kicker, took the special teams award. Foster had three interceptions and added four tackles against UAPB.

Jackson made field goals of 44 and 25 yards and all four of his PAT attempts.

Dillon’s performance broke the single-game mark set by former Jaguar and SWAC career rushing leader Lenard Tillery on Nov. 12, 2016, against Prairie View A&M. Dillon took over the SWAC rushing lead at 104 yards per game (520 yards on 50 carries).

“Two of their backs were out but this might be the best one they’ve got,” UAPB coach Doc Gamble said Monday. “I know he’s the fastest of the group. He’s pretty doggone good and he’s a freshman.

“I’m very familiar with where he comes from. I did recruit him out of high school and know him very well. He’s a good football player, but not the only one. They’ve got a team full of good players.”

Dillon made his first career start because of an injury to starter Devon Benn. He spent the spring as the scout team quarterback, where he made a good enough impression on the coaches to convince them to move him to running back.

“We see it every day in practice,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “He finally got his opportunity to start and took full advantage.”

Grambling defense ‘stellar’

Grambling’s defense held Texas Southern to 362 yards, more than 200 fewer than Southern did, in a 34-20 victory. TSU quarterback Andrew Body rushed for 55 yards, 49 on one play, and completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards with a TD and two interceptions before being benched in favor of senior Jalen Brown. Body had 423 total yards against Southern.

“I thought we did a really good job of covering and being where we were supposed to be in our man and zone coverage,” Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs said. “We didn’t get to the quarterback as much as we normally do but did a good job of making him uncomfortable, disguising coverages and mixing in coverages. Our defense played stellar.”

Grambling blew the game open with touchdowns on a 75-yard interception return by Quincy Mitchell and a 70-yard fumble return by Myron Stewart, which put the Tigers up 27-6 in the third quarter. On offense, the Tigers had only 246 yards.

“Defensively we played really well, maybe two possessions we didn’t,” Fobbs said. “We did a good job of turning them over and scoring points off of that. We’re still a work in progress and have to continue to develop and grow offensively.”

Big comeback

Florida A&M handed reigning East Division champ Alabama A&M its third consecutive loss by scoring two TDs in the final 4:05. An 80-yard scoring run by Bishop Bonnett, who finished with 187 yards on 17 carries, provided the winning points. FAMU trailed 28-10 at one point and 31-23 with 5:54 left in the eventual 35-31 victory.

“They knocked us down but we were able to get up,” Rattlers coach Willie Simmons said. “The team that handles the highs and lows of the game is the one that wins.”

The defense was effective in defending quarterback Aqeel Glass, the SWAC’s passing yardage leader who completed 16 of 36 passes for 199 yards with an interception and a TD. Glass entered the game averaging 360.8 yards per game.

Historic meeting

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will play at Arkansas in the first meeting between the schools Saturday in Little Rock. More and more HBCU schools are getting games against in-state Power Five teams, including next season in Baton Rouge when Southern is scheduled to play LSU in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 10. Grambling also will play in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023. Earlier this season, Alabama State played at Auburn.

“They’re much improved, much better than when we signed the contract, I can tell you that,” Gamble said of the Razorbacks. “It’s a historical game. We’re looking forward to it. We have to take care of ourselves so we can represent the right way."

This week

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State, Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State, Alcorn State at Texas Southern, Prairie View at Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas. Open: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Grambling.

Last week

Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29; Jackson State 28, Alabama State 7; Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31; Grambling 34, Texas Southern 20; Alcorn State 24, Mississippi Valley 12; Southern 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7.