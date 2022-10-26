Southern scored a coup by signing a graduate transfer defensive tackle prior to last summer, and his name isn’t Jason Dumas.
Tahj Brown, who actually came aboard before Dumas, was a less-heralded addition who played at Donaldsonville High and Nicholls. Through seven games, he’s having a much more productive season than the former All-SWAC performer Dumas, who missed the first three games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Brown has helped make up for Dumas' absence with a hot start. He’s tied for sixth among Southern defenders with 21 tackles and leads the team with 6½ sacks, which are second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference to Mississippi Valley’s Ronnie Thomas, who has 7½.
In Saturday’s victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg, Brown had three of Southern’s eight sacks.
“It’s preparation, going through the week and trying to be consistent,” said Brown, a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder. “I’m thankful. I work hard for it, and it's good to see it show up on Saturday.
"I’m always a guy who loved to sack the quarterback. That’s what all defensive linemen want to do. (Defensive ends) coach (LaAllan) Clark and (defensive line) coach (Damarcus) Miller have tuned it up a lot, so I get after the quarterback a lot more.”
Brown also has three other tackles for loss for a total of 9½, putting him behind only team leader Trey Laing's 10.
Like Dumas, Brown depends on quickness and strength. On one sack, he grabbed VUL quarterback Fanelle Andrus and tossed him to the ground with one hand.
Some of Brown's biggest battles have been in practice against center Dallas Black, who is in his third season as a starter.
“He’s a pretty crafty player,” Black said of Brown. “He uses his hands well and he’s pretty strong. I like going against him. They say iron sharpens iron. It’s great to go against such a good player every day.
“It gets competitive. It’s all tough love. We get after each other.”
Brown’s arrival beefed up the front line which has helped the Jaguar defense allow only two second half touchdowns all season, both to LSU. Brown, Dumas and Camron Peterson have formed a strong three-tackle rotation.
“Tahj, that’s my guy,” Peterson said. “It’s great having a guy like that, somebody who has played a lot of football. Seeing the things he does is a testament to how hard he works, hours he’s put in and the things he’s been through to get to this position.”
Brown competes with Dumas for playing time, but the pair competed on a different level in high school and knew each other well. Brown played tight end and defensive tackle for Donaldsonville against Dumas’ team, nearby rival St. James.
Brown said he chose Southern because of the tradition and coach Eric Dooley’s urging. When he arrived at Southern, he chatted Dumas up about making the same move.
“Dumas has been my boy since high school,” Brown said. “We’ve been close. Me coming here, then him talking about it, the bond has been there. Being around him every day, knowing what he does, how he takes care of his body, how he works every day, I try to put it in my game.”
Landing Brown and Dumas was an emphasis for Dooley, who saw a need to bring in defensive linemen and beef up the team's depth in the trenches. He knew Dumas well but also knew about Brown from his recruiting days.
“He was a highly decorated player coming out,” Dooley said. “An opportunity to get a guy like that, knowing we needed defensive linemen, I thought that was a value for us.
"He’s a steady guy. He’s not real flashy, but he’ll get the job done and make plays. We knew he was a good player and could play anywhere on the defensive front. We put him inside and he’s doing a great job.”