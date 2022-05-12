Southern and Prairie View were supposed to meet at Lee-Hines Field last month, when a heavy Louisiana thunderstorm soaked the outfield and forced the teams to flip-flop locations, sending the series to Texas.
Now the Panthers will make their long-awaited visit to Baton Rouge — and for the Jaguars, this accidental homestand is coming at an opportune time.
Southern is tied for third place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division, looking up at first-place Prairie View (28-20, 18-6) — but just three games separate the top four teams in the West. If the Jaguars (18-28, 15-9) can pull off a sweep, a division title is suddenly back in play.
Even if they can’t manage a sweep, two wins would close the gap a little. That would position Southern well heading into the next week, when the Jaguars close their regular season against last-place Alcorn State.
To be clear: Southern will qualify for the SWAC tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, no matter what happens over the next two weeks — in part because fifth-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-33-1, 5-18) and last-place Alcorn (2-32, 2-21) are finishing up a pair of historically rough seasons.
But for the Jaguars, it’s just as well to finish strong. That’s what they did last spring, winning four of their final division games in the regular season. They then pounded their way through the SWAC tournament, emerging from the losers’ bracket to upset Jackson State for the championship.
Southern is coming off a 10-1 loss to Lamar on Tuesday in Beaumont, Texas, but the Jaguars have won five of their last six division games, having taken two of three from Grambling and swept UAPB.
O’Neill Burgos has hit .417 over his past five games, with eight runs scored and seven RBIs.
Friday night pitcher Joseph Battaglia has turned in back-to-back quality starts, including a four-run, six-hit outing in 8⅔ innings last week against UAPB. He struggled, however, in the Jaguars’ series opener at Prairie View last month, allowing six runs and 10 hits and three innings of a 12-4 loss.
The Panthers swept Southern that weekend, outscoring the Jaguars 22-8.
Prairie View lost two of three games to Grambling last weekend.