The Southern baseball team left Grambling on Sunday with a series victory and its resilience intact.
The Jaguars rallied from behind twice in the late innings to take the Sunday game, 14-9, as Tremaine Spears and Jaylen Armstrong drove in four runs each. The other Southern victory came on a two-run homer by Hunter Tabb in the 10th inning of a 7-6 victory Friday after Jovante Dorris tied the game with a run-scoring single in the ninth.
The series victory keeps the Jaguars (15-26, 12-9 SWAC) in the running in the West Division, even though Prairie View (17-4) gained a game with a sweep of Alcorn State and Texas Southern moved into a third-place tie with Southern with a sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Grambling (14-7) is in second place, two games ahead of the Jaguars.
Southern has a midweek game with Lamar at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lee-Hines Field and its final three SWAC series against UAPB, Prairie View and Alcorn State are at home. Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said either Deonte Dotson or Christian Davis will start against Lamar.
“We found a way to win,” Crenshaw said. “We’re battle tested. We have to stay focused on what we’re doing. When we get our minds right, we’re pretty good offensively and defensively. We’ve got to find a way to stay locked in.”
Southern fell behind Grambling 5-0 but battled back for a 6-5 lead when Spears, who had homered earlier, hit a three-run double in the sixth inning. Grambling took the lead back with two in the bottom half, but Armstrong got it back with a two-run single in the seventh. Armstrong then helped break the game open with a two-run double to highlight a five-run eighth inning.
Mykel Page got the pitching victory, allowing two runs in three innings but pitched his way out of trouble with four strikeouts. Enrique Ozoa, who was the winner Friday, pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Caleb Tart, filling in for injured shortstop Justin Wiley, had four hits Sunday, and Armstrong three.
Southern led 4-0 in Friday’s game before a grand slam by Grambling’s Trevor Hatton made it 5-4 in the seventh inning. Dorris tied it in the ninth with a base hit to left field and Tabb provided the winning runs with his homer after entering the game as a defensive replacement.
Gustavo Nava Sanchez singled ahead of Tabb’s homer in his first at bat since hitting a game-winning homer in the season opener against Alabama State. He’s been out with an injured hand which he reinjured on Sunday.
Joseph Battaglia had a quality start Friday with two earned runs allowed in 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and zero walks. Ozoa pitched the final two innings and allowed a solo homer in the ninth but closed out the game.
“They’re having better at bats,” Crenshaw said. “The more Caleb Tart plays, the more confident he gets. He’s going to be a really good player for us down the line. He’s got to get a little stronger.
“Tabb came through in a big way Friday. He played really good defensively and Sunday he found ways to get on base, walk and was hit by a pitch. Jaylen Armstrong was good all weekend, and Nava had a big base hit Friday. If we take care of business, we’ll put ourselves in a good spot.”