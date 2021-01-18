After taking a step back during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Southern Jaguar football team is kicking off its spring season as the team begins practice at 9 a.mTuesday.

Coach Dawson Odums and staff worked through the fall to strengthen and condition the team with a few practices mixed in. The work now begins in earnest toward kickoff of the spring season opener Friday, Feb. 26 at Alabama State.

Odums said there were few surprises when the team reported last Thursday. Placekicker/punter Cesare Barajas is in the transfer portal, but the Jaguars are returning all but one of the players they expected back, and Barajas could still opt to return. Linebacker Kyle McGregor is the only one who will not return.

“Everybody came back,” Odums said. “Cesare is enrolled in school, but the jury is still out on whether or not he’s going to play this year.

“We’ll have school going on as well, so it won’t be like a regular fall camp. They guys will be going to class. We haven’t ever done it this way. They didn’t allow us to have the players move in early to get them ready to play. They gave us the dates that we could, and we’ve got to work with those dates to get them ready to play and go from there.”

As Southern football nears first practice, athletic department remains vigilant with health precautions The calendar has flipped to the new year, but in the college sports world, 2021 isn’t looking much different than its predecessor.

School starts Wednesday. Odums said he wants to proceed cautiously during the six-week run-up to the season with two practices in helmets, seven in shells (helmets and shoulder pads), then go full gear. As usual, the Jaguars will practice at 6 a.m. except Tuesday, which will begin at 9 a.m.

Practices will be closed to the media for the first two weeks. Odums said the team won’t scrimmage until after the third week. Players will be tested three times a week during preseason practice and the season.

“We’re going to crawl-walk-run, we’re not going to put them in full gear where they are now,” he said. “Being healthy and safe is going to be the priority, not schemes and football. The focus is to get acclimated. We’re healthy, our guys pretty much left here healthy.

“Once we start practice, we’ll be coaching them up. When they are in meetings, we are going to keep a distance, keep them spaced out.

Southern is playing a seven-game schedule with two open dates. The first of two home games will be against Arkansas-Pine Bluff March 6 and the second on March 27 against Alcorn State. The Bayou Classic is set for April 17 in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

The SWAC Championship game is slated for May 1 at the home of the division champion with the better record.

Southern's Devon Benn, Jonathan Bishop named All-SWAC first team Two Southern University offensive players were named to the preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team offense released by the …

+4 Balanced scoring leads Southern men's basketball to 102-61 rout of MVSU Six Jaguars scored in double figures as the Southern men's basketball team blew out a conference foe for the second time in three days with a …