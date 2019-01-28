MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A six-game winning streak came to an end for the Southern women's basketball team Monday at Alabama State, where the Hornets dominated the Jaguars 78-61.
Skylar O'Bear and Brittany Rose each scored 11 points for Southern (9-10, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), but the Jaguars' latest lead was 14-12 in the first quarter.
It was then that Alabama State (6-12, 5-2) went on an 18-3 run to open up a 30-17 lead. Southern trailed 41-28 and never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Shmya Ward led the Hornets, who led by as many as 22, with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jayla Crawford added 17 points.
Southern shot just 29 percent from the floor (18 for 63), including just 4 of 24 from 3-point range. Alabama State overcame 25 turnovers in part with a 51-32 edge in rebounding.
Southern hadn't lost since its SWAC opener against Prairie View. The Jaguars play at Alcorn State on Saturday.