Southern is counting on an improved quarterback Ladarius Skelton to take the offense a step further in his final season, but there’s another player whose presence could have a significant impact.

Slot receiver Jamar Washington, who brings explosiveness as a runner and receiver, missed the spring season because of a foot injury that required surgery. Healed and healthy, he looks ready to add some spark.

“It’s a wonderful feeling after being out playing live football for the first time since 2019, being there for my team,” Washington said after catching two passes in the Jaguars’ scrimmage Saturday. “It wasn’t hard (sitting out). I was there for my teammates and improving my game mentally. From the sidelines I was able to see things and trying to help them out with tips and pointers. I’ve got to make this year count. It’s my last one.”

Washington gives Southern its best lateral speed threat as a runner on speed sweeps but was also reliable as a receiver in 2019. He rushed for 197 yards on 26 carries, a 7.6 per carry average, with three touchdowns. He was also the team’s third-leading receiver with 25 catches for 341 yards and two scores.

+5 Southern's Ladarius Skelton has another good day in camp, this time in front of fans Southern’s second and final scrimmage turned out to be more of a sneak peek for Jaguar fans who attended Fanfest Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

At 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, Washington’s size gives him an advantage in getting open in any area of the field. He often slips unnoticed into uncovered gaps over the middle and seldom drops a ball.

His presence gives Southern added options in a season where offensive coordinator Zach Grossi is hinting at opening up the playbook. Coach Jason Rollins said each of the wide receivers has a special talent and with Washington, it’s more than one. That means he’ll be on the field.

“Jamar made a lot of explosive plays in our first scrimmage,” Rollins said. “He’s going to help us in the return game, too, and he’s going to bring a lot of leadership.”

Said defensive back Jakoby Pappillion: “They use him so many ways, like that speed sweep. We know it’s coming, and we still can’t stop it sometimes. He’s a great player.”

Rollins’ reference to the return game is particularly important. Southern struggled at returning punts in the spring season without an experienced hand. A fifth-year senior, Washington is fearless on catching punts and his speed makes him a threat in the open field.

“Just having him back, he’s so versatile,” safety Chase Foster said. “He can line up wide or in the slot and do so many things to help our team. He’s hard to track down.”

Washington said the wide receiver room is crowded with talent, but the group is constantly adapting to Grossi’s offense.

“We want to get one percent better each day, from the coaches to the players,” he said. “We want to buy into what coach Grossi has us doing.

“We all push each other. There’s a lot of competition in the room. There’s no downfall from the top to the bottom. We challenge each other to make plays in practice and it transfers over to the game. I’m looking forward to the offense opening up. If coach has me running (speed sweep) I’m going to run it. I like that play.”

Southern working on offensive line depth during preseason camp The Southern University offensive line is a formidable group, creating a wall that has helped the team lead the Southwestern Athletic Conferen…

+3 From unknown to a big hit: Sweet sounds came off the bat of former Southern All-American Rickie Weeks Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are A…