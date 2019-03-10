Newly-promoted Southern University defensive coordinator Lionel Washington has skins on the wall. What he wants next is the ears of his players.
A 15-year NFL veteran who also coached years in The League hasn’t even been at Southern for a calendar but has been handed the reins to the defense.
Washington emphasized its going to be a group effort among the defensive staff and that what he wants to bring is a strong communicative voice to connect with players.
“I want to bring an understanding of what and how we’re going to do things,” Washington said Thursday, the first day of the Jaguars’ spring practice. “Being able to talk to the kids, make them understand if you make a mistake, don’t worry about it. Play fast and play hard. Do it 100 miles an hour and if you make a mistake, we’ll talk about it on the sidelines. We’re not going to let anything negative affect the way we do things.”
Washington should have willing listeners. The Jaguars return nine defensive starters and several others who saw extended playing time in 2018. He’s also going to have the support all around with defensive-minded head coach Dawson Odums and linebackers coach Steve Adams, who is beginning his fifth season at Southern.
Adams will serve as a co-coordinator.
“I want to say how fortunate we are to have a man with that much experience as a player and coach at that level,” Adams said of Washington. “My job will be to implement the scheme we’ve had because we have so many starters who know the system, collaborate on the tweaks we’re going to make. My job is to get him (Washington) up to speed. He’s going to take us to a whole other level.”
Washington had to learn on the fly last year, joining the staff during fall camp in August. He served as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Tulane, from 2012-15. He spent 10 seasons (1999-08) as secondary coach for the Green Bay Packers and two seasons in the same capacity for the Oakland Raiders (2009-10).
A native of Lutcher, Washington’s playing days were impressive. He was a three-year starter at Tulane and spent 15 productive seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, Raiders and Broncos, finishing his career with 37 interceptions. He was inducted to the Tulane and Louisiana Sports Halls of Fame in 1997 and 2014, respectively.
Southern defensive players have to realize Washington knows what he’s talking about.
“Like I was telling some of the defensive coaches, we’re going to do this thing together,” Washington said. “I’ve always been that way. When I was at Tulane I felt the more guys working with me, the better we’re going to be defensively. Once we all get a good understanding of who we’re going to coach and how we’re going to coach them, we’ll start to play great football again.”
Washington has a lot to work with in a defense that was third in the league in scoring defense (25.5), third in run defense (158.1) and sixth in pass defense (214.5). Even with an overall strong year against the run, Odums wants to see improvement there as the Jaguars on occasion got “gashed” against the run in big games.
More size and depth in the front line plus a better understanding of RPO (run-pass option) plays is the route Southern is taking to improvement.
“I don’t know if we’re going to look any different,” Odums said. “We’re letting (Washington) put his touch on it, working together to add some stuff and take some stuff out. We have a lot of returning players so we don’t want to reinvent the wheel.”
Washington acknowledges his place in the chain of command and is happy to defer to Odums and Adams, learning as he goes forward. He’s counting on the players making him look good.
“We played real well last year so there’s not going to be a lot of tweaking or changing of defense,” Washington said. “We’ll try to make it better, get our kids to play faster by understanding what we’re doing.
“I tell the young guys I’m an oldie cat. I don’t have all the answers, I don’t want all the answers. It’s not broken. We’re going to make it better and stronger.”