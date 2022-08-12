Southern moved into the full pads portion of its preseason camp schedule although coach Eric Dooley said Friday the team is limiting the contact work going into the weekend.
The Jaguars will do some limited scrimmaging Saturday before holding it first full scrimmage a week later on Aug. 20.
“We practiced smart, and that’s what it’s all about,” Dooley said. “We put on pads but a football player is a football player. Putting on full pads didn’t mean anything, we still want to stay off the ground. We want to protect our players.
“Throughout camp the energy has been great for us. Those young men put in a lot of work in the summer, and it’s paying off now. We’re asking them to be consistent in everything they do. We still have a long way to go but I like where we are right now.”
Southern will take Sunday off and switch to afternoon practices beginning Monday when schools begins. The Jaguars’ Sept. 3 season opener against Florida Memorial is three weeks away.
Practice notes
Sophomore Harold Blood has been taking snaps with the second group during drills with Besean McCray still the designated starter and Bubba McDaniel stepping in with the third group. McCray was the designated starter coming out of spring, but Dooley said the job is still up for grabs.
McCray threw touchdown passes to Cassius Allen and Corey Williams in 11-on-11 drills toward the end of Friday’s workout. Freshman Chris Tucker connected for scoring throws to Khalil White and Kobe Hartman. Kendrick Jones and Cornelius Dyson also caught TD passes. Dyson, a transfer defensive back from Tulane, was moved to wide receiver at the start of camp.
Kendrick Rhymes continues to get first team reps on offense with JJ Sims, Braelen Morgan and Karl Ligon also sharing the load.
Grambling transfer Kyree Wade has stepped in at right guard for injured Bernard Childs, who is expected to return soon, according to offensive line coach Damon Nivens.
Some players did not attend Friday’s practice to finish moving out of the dorm as preseason camp comes to a close. Among the missing were DT Camron Peterson and RB Kobe Dillon.
Several players were limited because of injuries and sporting red jerseys. Among those was CB Demerti Morsell, DB Caleb Washington, DT Chris Bess.
DE Jalen Ivy was held out as he rests his right knee and worked on the side with OL Eli Fields, a junior transfer from. Arkansas transfer Andy Boykin practiced on Thursday but sat out Friday as he works to get into shape.
Dumas, Lewis honored
Defensive tackle Jason Dumas and defensive end Jordan Lewis were named to the Hero Sports pre-season All America team released on Thursday.
Dumas, an All-SWAC pick who transferred to Southern from Prairie View, was named to the second team defense. Lewis, who has 34 career sacks and was the Buck Buchanan Award winner from the 2021 spring season, was named to the third team defense.
Scroll down for the complete team:
2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American Teams
First Team
Offense
QB Jason Shelley, Missouri State
RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word
TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
OL McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin
OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
AP Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
Defense
DL Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
DL Titus Leo, Wagner
DL VJ Malo, Portland State
LB Patrick O'Connell, Montana
LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
LB Stone Snyder, VMI
DB Justin Ford, Montana
DB Anthony Adams, Portland State
DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State
DB Robby Hauck, Montana
DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
Special Teams
K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS Robert Soderholm, VMI
RS Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Offense
QB Tim DeMorat, Fordham
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
RB Malik Grant, Sacred Heart
FB Alex Ramsey, The Citadel
WR Tyrone Scott, Missouri State
WR Jakob Herres, Richmond
WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M
TE McCallan Castles, UC Davis
TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
OL Michael Corbi, Villanova
OL Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas
OL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook
OL Alex Jensen, South Dakota
AP Jake Chisholm, Dayton
Defense
DL BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
DL Nate Lynn, William & Mary
DL Brevin Allen, Campbell
DL Jason Dumas, Southern
DL Eyabi Anoma, UT Martin
LB Aubrey Miller, Jackson State
LB David Hoage, Northern Colorado
LB Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
LB Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky
LB Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa
DB Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa
DB Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana University
DB Eddie Heckard, Weber State
DB Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware
DB Ty Okada, Montana State
Special Teams
K Nathan Robertson, Kennesaw State
P Max Quick, Stephen F. Austin
LS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota
RS Malik Flowers, Montana
Third Team
Offense
QB Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
RB Darius Hale, Central Arkansas
RB Geno Hess, SEMO
FB Coy Williams, Davidson
WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
WR Jadakis Bonds, Hampton
WR Avante Cox, Southern Illinois
TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State
TE Ryan Miller, Furman
OL Nick Correia, Rhode Island
OL Noah Atagi, Weber State
OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State
OL Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
OL Tavon Matthews, East Tennessee State
AP Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
Defense
DL Jordan Lewis, Southern
DL Malik Hamm, Lafayette
DL Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State
DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State
DL Alex Gubner, Montana
LB Ty Boeck, Chattanooga
LB Callahan O'Reilly, Montana State
LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota
LB Bryce Flater, Northern Iowa
LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW
DB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
DB Kyriq McDonald, Missouri State
DB Jordan Jones, Rhode Island
DB BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
DB Esaias Guthrie, Delaware State
Special Teams
K Jerry Rice, VMI
P Ryan Kost, Monmouth
LS Steele Judy, The Citadel
RS Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M