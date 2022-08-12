BR.southernfootball.080422 TS 477.jpg

New head football head coach Eric Dooley, right, slaps hands with defensive end Jalen Ivy, left, during warmups at Southern University's first practice of preseason camp, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Southern moved into the full pads portion of its preseason camp schedule although coach Eric Dooley said Friday the team is limiting the contact work going into the weekend.

The Jaguars will do some limited scrimmaging Saturday before holding it first full scrimmage a week later on Aug. 20.

“We practiced smart, and that’s what it’s all about,” Dooley said. “We put on pads but a football player is a football player. Putting on full pads didn’t mean anything, we still want to stay off the ground. We want to protect our players.

“Throughout camp the energy has been great for us. Those young men put in a lot of work in the summer, and it’s paying off now. We’re asking them to be consistent in everything they do. We still have a long way to go but I like where we are right now.”

Southern will take Sunday off and switch to afternoon practices beginning Monday when schools begins. The Jaguars’ Sept. 3 season opener against Florida Memorial is three weeks away.

Practice notes

Sophomore Harold Blood has been taking snaps with the second group during drills with Besean McCray still the designated starter and Bubba McDaniel stepping in with the third group. McCray was the designated starter coming out of spring, but Dooley said the job is still up for grabs.

McCray threw touchdown passes to Cassius Allen and Corey Williams in 11-on-11 drills toward the end of Friday’s workout. Freshman Chris Tucker connected for scoring throws to Khalil White and Kobe Hartman. Kendrick Jones and Cornelius Dyson also caught TD passes. Dyson, a transfer defensive back from Tulane, was moved to wide receiver at the start of camp.

Kendrick Rhymes continues to get first team reps on offense with JJ Sims, Braelen Morgan and Karl Ligon also sharing the load.

Grambling transfer Kyree Wade has stepped in at right guard for injured Bernard Childs, who is expected to return soon, according to offensive line coach Damon Nivens.

Some players did not attend Friday’s practice to finish moving out of the dorm as preseason camp comes to a close. Among the missing were DT Camron Peterson and RB Kobe Dillon.

Several players were limited because of injuries and sporting red jerseys. Among those was CB Demerti Morsell, DB Caleb Washington, DT Chris Bess.

DE Jalen Ivy was held out as he rests his right knee and worked on the side with OL Eli Fields, a junior transfer from. Arkansas transfer Andy Boykin practiced on Thursday but sat out Friday as he works to get into shape.

Dumas, Lewis honored

Defensive tackle Jason Dumas and defensive end Jordan Lewis were named to the Hero Sports pre-season All America team released on Thursday.

Dumas, an All-SWAC pick who transferred to Southern from Prairie View, was named to the second team defense. Lewis, who has 34 career sacks and was the Buck Buchanan Award winner from the 2021 spring season, was named to the third team defense.

Scroll down for the complete team:

2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American Teams

First Team

Offense

QB Jason Shelley, Missouri State

RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

OL McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

AP Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

Defense

DL Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

DL Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

DL Titus Leo, Wagner

DL VJ Malo, Portland State

LB Patrick O'Connell, Montana

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham

LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

LB Stone Snyder, VMI

DB Justin Ford, Montana

DB Anthony Adams, Portland State

DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

DB Robby Hauck, Montana

DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

Special Teams

K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS Robert Soderholm, VMI

RS Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Offense

QB Tim DeMorat, Fordham

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

RB Malik Grant, Sacred Heart

FB Alex Ramsey, The Citadel

WR Tyrone Scott, Missouri State

WR Jakob Herres, Richmond

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M

TE McCallan Castles, UC Davis

TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

OL Michael Corbi, Villanova

OL Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas

OL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook

OL Alex Jensen, South Dakota

AP Jake Chisholm, Dayton

Defense

DL BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

DL Nate Lynn, William & Mary

DL Brevin Allen, Campbell

DL Jason Dumas, Southern

DL Eyabi Anoma, UT Martin

LB Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

LB David Hoage, Northern Colorado

LB Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

LB Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky

LB Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa

DB Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa

DB Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana University

DB Eddie Heckard, Weber State

DB Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

DB Ty Okada, Montana State

Special Teams

K Nathan Robertson, Kennesaw State

P Max Quick, Stephen F. Austin

LS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota

RS Malik Flowers, Montana

Third Team

Offense

QB Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

RB Darius Hale, Central Arkansas

RB Geno Hess, SEMO

FB Coy Williams, Davidson

WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

WR Jadakis Bonds, Hampton

WR Avante Cox, Southern Illinois

TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State

TE Ryan Miller, Furman

OL Nick Correia, Rhode Island

OL Noah Atagi, Weber State

OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State

OL Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

OL Tavon Matthews, East Tennessee State

AP Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Defense

DL Jordan Lewis, Southern

DL Malik Hamm, Lafayette

DL Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State

DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

DL Alex Gubner, Montana

LB Ty Boeck, Chattanooga

LB Callahan O'Reilly, Montana State

LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota

LB Bryce Flater, Northern Iowa

LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW

DB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

DB Kyriq McDonald, Missouri State

DB Jordan Jones, Rhode Island

DB BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

DB Esaias Guthrie, Delaware State

Special Teams

K Jerry Rice, VMI

P Ryan Kost, Monmouth

LS Steele Judy, The Citadel

RS Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

