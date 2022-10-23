The dust had hardly settled on Southern’s 51-7 homecoming victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg when Jaguar players were peppered with questions about their upcoming clash with unbeaten Jackson State.
The players jumped right into their “we treat all games the same” mantra, but at the time, they didn't know some high-profile people feel differently.
ESPN announced Sunday it will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, for its "College GameDay" pregame show between the battle between Southwestern Athletic Conference division leaders.
There’s no denying the network is coming in large part because of the splash Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has created in his third season as JSU coach — but Jaguar Nation likely won’t mind being swept up in the hype for the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
This is the second time "GameDay" has featured the Jaguars. The other was right after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when the Bayou Classic had to move to Houston.
Sanders guided the Tigers to the 2021 SWAC title, after which it lost the Celebration Bowl to South Carolina State.
This week, JSU improved to 7-0 overall with a 22-14 win over Campbell. The Tigers are 0-4 in SWAC play and are ranked No. 1 in the media and coaches' BoxToRow HBCU Top 10 polls.
Southern is coming off a week full of homecoming distractions and heading into one with one big distraction.
“We’ve got to play 60 minutes of football when you go against a team of that magnitude,” Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said of Jackson State. “I like our chances. We’re a good football team. We’ll accept the challenge and be ready for them.”
The game comes at a time when Southern appears to be peaking after a disappointing SWAC-opening loss to Texas Southern. The Jaguars (5-2, 3-1) have won four consecutive games and are tied with Prairie View for the lead in the Western Division (Southern owns the tiebreaker over Prairie View, having defeated the Panthers 45-13 on Oct. 8).
“We’re getting in a rhythm,” senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “A lot of it is team camaraderie. We brought a lot of new guys in. During the season we’re getting the feel of each other and jelling together. We’re definitely one family right now.”
The Jaguars needed nearly the whole family to pitch in with 11 players serving a one-game suspension against VUL. Quarterback BeSean McCray led from the front with another showing of accuracy and explosiveness. McCray hit 18 of 22 passes for 286 yards and two TDs, while running for another.
This season, McCray has thrown for 1,105 yards and 10 TDs with 398 yards rushing and five more scores.
Defensively, Southern shut down another foe with a scoreless second half — its third second-half shutout in seven games. The Jaguars defense hasn’t allowed a second half touchdown since Week 2 against LSU. On Saturday, they added eight sacks, three by defensive tackle Tahj Brown.
The Jaguars played Saturday's game with its two best defensive linemen, Jason Dumas and Jordan lewis.
“The guys we missed were a lot of our good guys,” Ivy said. “The guys behind them are very good themselves. I don’t think we had a lot of drop-off. It’s going to be exciting to get them back.
Road trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is arranging a bus trip to Saturday's game at Jacksosn State. The bus leaves the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot at 6 a.m. the day of the game for the 1 p.m. contest. For information, contact Reginald Jarvis at 225-939-5906 or rjarvis79@yahoo.com.