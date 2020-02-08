GRAMBLING — Many times, playing a rivalry game means team records and statistics won’t be an indicator of how a contest will play out.
That wasn’t the case Saturday afternoon when the Southern women's basketball team took on Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Grambling.
Following a script that mirrored the two teams’ first meeting in January, the game was controlled by Southern from the first quarter on as the Jaguars posted a 70-51 win over the Tigers.
“We did a great job in the first three quarters,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “In the fourth quarter we had a lull, and we let a 30-point lead get cut down to 17, but I thought we were solid for three quarters. We were able to play some of the younger kids and let them get some playing time.”
Raven White scored 12 points to lead Southern (10-11, 8-2), which used 11 players, all of whom scored. Also hitting double figures were Brittany Rose (11 points) and Jaden Towner (10 points).
Caitlin Davis had five assists, and White and Amani McWain each grabbed seven rebounds for Southern, which outrebounded Grambling 51-38.
Grambling (2-19, 1-9) got 14 points from Justice Coleman and 11 from Candice Parramore. Madison Connally-Banks and Jemiah Harrison were the Tigers' top rebounders with five apiece.
Southern’s largest lead was 31 points with 5:58 left in the game. Grambling trailed 70-43 with three minutes left, and scored the game’s final eight points.
“I thought Grambling came out and showed a lot of fight early,” Funchess said. “And they didn’t quit. They played buzzer to buzzer. They got some momentum going in the last six or seven minutes, and they outplayed us in the fourth quarter.”
Southern returns to action on Monday when it plays at league-leader Jackson State (12-8, 10-0). The Tigers stayed unbeaten with a 76-66 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. Monday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.