The Southwestern Athletic Conference is continuing its investigation of a pregame fight between Southern University and Prairie View A&M football players prior to their game Oct. 8 at Prairie View’s Blackshear Field.
An inability to determine what sparked the altercation and identify all of the combatants is the reason the conference is delaying making a decision, according to a press release issued Thursday.
A video taken from above the fray, which occurred in front of the end-zone field house, shows players from both teams shoving and throwing punches. Some Southern player numbers on undershirts can be seen clearly in the video.
The SWAC office is working with officials from both schools identify combatants and the conference is also reviewing game day security protocols at Prairie View.
Southern athletic director Roman Banks said the conference wants to be fair in its discipline and find the cause of the fight, while also investigating whether stadium security was sufficient. Players enter the field from their respective locker rooms at close proximity to each other.
“It’s pretty tough to identify people. I think they are doing it right to try and get things right and get an understanding what led to it,” Banks said. “It’s hard to identify who started it and what took place. If you can’t identify all of the student-athletes and you punish some, it’s not fair.
“(The SWAC) didn’t commit one way or the other (if adequate security was in place),” he said.
The fight occurred about 1 hour, 45 minutes before the start of the game won by Southern, 45-13. The fight lasted a little more than a minute.
The full statement from the SWAC office is as follows:
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is currently in the process of conducting a full-scale investigation into the altercation that transpired prior to the Southern at Prairie View A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 8th.
“The Conference Office along with the two respective member institutions are collectively reviewing video footage of the altercation in order to positively identify all participants. In addition to investigating the altercation, the Conference Office is also currently reviewing the game day security protocols that were in place for the respective contest.
“Due to the lack of ability to identify all participants by using uniform jersey numbers, along with the limited number of high-quality camera angles available for review, this investigation has taken additional time in order to ensure thoroughness in regard to accurately determining all individuals that were active participants.
“Upon the conclusion of the comprehensive review, we will notify each respective member institution with detailed findings along with supporting documentation, in addition to levying the appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with our league’s constitution and bylaws.
"The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.”