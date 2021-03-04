The Southern women's basketball team began slowly on offense against Prairie View, but the way the Jaguars defense played it didn’t matter.
After settling down midway through the first quarter, Southern turned in a steady performance as it defeated the Panthers 70-39 at the William Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas.
Southern (10-10, 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has seen an uptick in its offensive play while winning four of its past five games. After missing their first five shots against Prairie View, the Jaguars found another gear.
The Panthers did not.
Prairie View (3-12, 2-10), who fell behind by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter, started the game going eight minutes without making a field goal. They also had a 10-minute stretch without a field goal that bridged the third and fourth quarters.
Southern had four players score in double figures led by Genovea Johnson, who came off the bench to score 15 points. Kayla Watson scored 14 points, and Nakia Kincey added 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Chloe Fleming also turned in a solid game with 10 points, five assists and six rebounds.
Another plus for Southern was the return of Caitlin Davis, who missed eight games because of injury. She played 15 minutes against Prairie View, scoring three points and grabbing three rebounds.
Amani McWain, Southern’s steadiest player in recent weeks, scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting.
Former University High standout Kennedy Paul was the lone Panther in double figures with 13 points. She also pulled down six rebounds.
Southern missed its first five shots but still found itself in a 1-1 tie six minutes into the first quarter.
Watson hit a jumper, and Johnson made four free throws as Southern took a 7-3 lead. Kincey scored on a follow shot and made a late 3-pointer to give the Jaguars a 14-6 lead after one quarter.
Johnson’s three-point play capped a 16-5 run that gave Southern a 30-11 lead with 4:35 left in the half. Prairie View never got its deficit under double digits again.
For the game, Southern outrebounded Prairie View 44-33. The Jaguars forced 24 turnovers while committing 15.