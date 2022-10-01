There was little chance of Southern getting off to another slow start, not after being shut out in its last game and having to stew on it through a bye week.
The Jaguars came out and blitzed a helpless Arkansas-Pine Bluff team, scoring touchdowns on six of seven first half possessions on the way to a 59-3 victory at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday.
Southern coach Eric Dooley, who notched his first SWAC win as Jaguars coach, said he could feel it before kickoff.
“I could see the level of excitement and enthusiasm,” Dooley said. “The guys were ready to play, and they understood the mission.”
A surprising 24-0 loss to Texas Southern “wasn’t Jaguar football” Dooley said, and it left the Southern fan base wondering about the status of the program under the celebrated longtime assistant.
The victory may not have answered all the questions for Southern (2-2, 1-1 in SWAC). UAPB (2-3, 0-2) was crippled by the loss of starting quarterback Skyler Perry, whose injured hand forced sophomore Jalen Macon into his first college start and the Jaguars defense feasted on him with five turnovers, four of them interceptions, and held the visitors to 190 yards.
But Southern jumped on the Lions early and never let up. Jaguars quarterback BeSean McCray threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth while completing 14 of 18 throws for 241 yards in little more than one half of play.
Held to 352 yards against Texas Southern, Southern rolled up 550. Kendric Rhymes rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 4-yard pass for another score to make it 7-0 less than four minutes into the game. Cassius Allen caught five balls for 68 yards and a TD.
The Jaguar defense recorded its fifth touchdown of the season on Corione Harris’ 62-yard interception return in the second quarter to open the scoring floodgates.
After a UAPB field goal made it 7-3, McCray threw a 35-yard TD pass to Rudy Dyson and ran 36 yards for another score on a well-executed keeper. His night was done after TD throws of 14 yards to Greg Perkins and 10 yards to Cassius Allen in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 56-3. His lone gaffe was a tipped interception that ended Southern’s second possession.
“He came out with the mindset of understanding what he had to do to get the offense moving,” Dooley said of McCray. “That interception shouldn’t have happened, but I thought he came back and understood what needed to be done. He didn’t try to manage the game; he tried to win the game.”
It was a relief for McCray, who threw three interceptions in the first half against Texas Southern and couldn’t get his team into the end zone despite four trips to the red zone.
“It felt good,” McCray said. “We sat on the loss for two weeks and were hungry to get back out there. We cleaned up our mistakes. That was a big thing all week, starting fast. Once we get in that rhythm, it’s hard to stop us.”
The defense got a lift from the return of tackle Jason Dumas, who played sparingly in only one of Southern’s first three games. He had five tackles, including 1½ sacks and another tackle for loss. He also was key in the pass rush which forced the interceptions. Derrick Williams, Kriston Davis and Jordan Carter also had picks.
“It was his first game back and made it feel like my first game back,” said Harris, whose interception was his second. “Seeing him going out being happy and doing the things he loves, it made everybody happy. That brought a lot of energy.”
Harris said that energy helped the Jaguars fulfill the focus on starting fast.
“We had a problem with that at the beginning of the season,” Harris said. “Slow starts is where no team wants to be at. We put a big emphasis on starting off fast in practice and we did a good job translating that to the field.”
Dooley said he wanted to start the game on defense, but UAPB won the toss, so the Jaguars took the ball.
“They deferred and gave it to us, and we took advantage of it,” Dooley said. “Sometimes you have to seize the moment. We got a chance to move the ball down and score. You could see they knew that wasn’t Jaguar football against Texas Southern.”