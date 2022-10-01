Southern University cornerback Kriston Davis (17), left, celebrates his second quarter interception against Arkansas-Pine Bulff, but teammates Jordan Carter (7), and Jalen Campbell (56) were just as excited as Davis was, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led 42-3 at the half, and cruised to a 59-3 win.