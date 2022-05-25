Southern ace right-hander ace Joseph Battaglia and center fielder Jaylen Armstrong were named to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team, the league announced.
The Jaguars also had two second-team selections in first baseman O’Neill Burgos and outfielder Tremaine Spears. That foursome helped the Jaguars earn first place in the West Division and a No. 1 seed in the SWAC tournament, which was set to begin Wednesday.
Battaglia, a senior from Lafayette, was Southern’s Friday night starter. He won eight of his 10 conference starts and went 8-4 overall with a 3.86 ERA. He threw three complete games in 14 starts, with 55 strikeouts and 10 walks in 91 innings.
Armstrong, a junior from Southaven, Mississippi, surged in the second half to lead the team with a .354 batting average and a .455 on-base percentage. Armstrong had two home runs, 23 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 14 attempts.
Burgos, a junior from Juncos, Puerto Rico, was Southern’s most consistent hitter through the season with a .324 average and a team-best 51 RBIs from the No. 3 spot in the order. He was tied for the team lead with seven homers and led Southern with 14 doubles. He was a first-team selection as designated hitter in 2021.
Spears, a senior and team captain from Pineville, batted .321 with seven homers and 42 RBIs. He also had 13 doubles and four triples to lead the team with a .455 slugging percentage.
Alabama State infielder Corey King, who led the SWAC with 14 home runs, was named Player of the Year, and Grambling’s Shemar Page Pitcher of the Year. Relief pitcher of the Year honors went to Bethune-Cookman’s Brenton Fisher and Grambling’s Terry Burrell was Freshman of the Year.
Alabama State’s Jose Vasquez, who guided his team to the East Division title at 21-8 and a 30-23 overall mark, was selected Coach of the Year.
All-SWAC Baseball First Team
C – John Garcia, Grambling State
1B – Grant Rowell, Florida A&M
2B – Jarficur Parker, Grambling State
3B – Jeremy Almaguer, Texas Southern
SS – Cameron Bufford, Grambling State
DH – Corey King, Alabama State
OF – Jaylen Armstrong, Southern
OF – Brayden Johnson, Prairie View A&M
OF – Tyrese Clayborn, Texas Southern
SP – Shemar Page, Grambling State
SP – Joseph Battaglia, Southern
RP – Brenton Fisher, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC Baseball Second Team
C – Hunter May, Alabama State
1B – O’Neill Burgos, Southern
2B – Ty Hill, Jackson State
3B – Dreylin Holmes, Mississippi Valley State
SS – Cristopher DeGuzman, Alabama State
DH – Jeremy Gaines, Texas Southern
OF – Trevor Hatton, Grambling State
OF – Tremaine Spears, Southern
OF – Tim Dixon, Alabama A&M
SP – Breon Pooler, Alabama State
SP – Hunter Viets, Florida A&M
RP – Payton Harris, Alabama State