BR.alcornsouthern.051922 HS 651.JPG

Southern center fielder Jaylen Armstrong makes the diving catch on a ball hit by Alcorn State's Garrett Palladino on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Lee-Hines Field.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Southern ace right-hander ace Joseph Battaglia and center fielder Jaylen Armstrong were named to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team, the league announced.

The Jaguars also had two second-team selections in first baseman O’Neill Burgos and outfielder Tremaine Spears. That foursome helped the Jaguars earn first place in the West Division and a No. 1 seed in the SWAC tournament, which was set to begin Wednesday.

Battaglia, a senior from Lafayette, was Southern’s Friday night starter. He won eight of his 10 conference starts and went 8-4 overall with a 3.86 ERA. He threw three complete games in 14 starts, with 55 strikeouts and 10 walks in 91 innings.

Armstrong, a junior from Southaven, Mississippi, surged in the second half to lead the team with a .354 batting average and a .455 on-base percentage. Armstrong had two home runs, 23 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 14 attempts.

Burgos, a junior from Juncos, Puerto Rico, was Southern’s most consistent hitter through the season with a .324 average and a team-best 51 RBIs from the No. 3 spot in the order. He was tied for the team lead with seven homers and led Southern with 14 doubles. He was a first-team selection as designated hitter in 2021.

Spears, a senior and team captain from Pineville, batted .321 with seven homers and 42 RBIs. He also had 13 doubles and four triples to lead the team with a .455 slugging percentage.

Alabama State infielder Corey King, who led the SWAC with 14 home runs, was named Player of the Year, and Grambling’s Shemar Page Pitcher of the Year. Relief pitcher of the Year honors went to Bethune-Cookman’s Brenton Fisher and Grambling’s Terry Burrell was Freshman of the Year.

Alabama State’s Jose Vasquez, who guided his team to the East Division title at 21-8 and a 30-23 overall mark, was selected Coach of the Year.

All-SWAC Baseball First Team

C – John Garcia, Grambling State

1B – Grant Rowell, Florida A&M

2B – Jarficur Parker, Grambling State

3B – Jeremy Almaguer, Texas Southern

SS – Cameron Bufford, Grambling State

DH – Corey King, Alabama State

OF – Jaylen Armstrong, Southern

OF – Brayden Johnson, Prairie View A&M

OF – Tyrese Clayborn, Texas Southern

SP – Shemar Page, Grambling State

SP – Joseph Battaglia, Southern

RP – Brenton Fisher, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC Baseball Second Team

C – Hunter May, Alabama State

1B – O’Neill Burgos, Southern

2B – Ty Hill, Jackson State

3B – Dreylin Holmes, Mississippi Valley State

SS – Cristopher DeGuzman, Alabama State

DH – Jeremy Gaines, Texas Southern

OF – Trevor Hatton, Grambling State

OF – Tremaine Spears, Southern

OF – Tim Dixon, Alabama A&M

SP – Breon Pooler, Alabama State

SP – Hunter Viets, Florida A&M

RP – Payton Harris, Alabama State