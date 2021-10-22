Take the over

Southern football's Foster packs a punch in his compact frame Southern safety Chase Foster can’t wait for someone to doubt him. He can almost feel it before someone speaks it after spotting the 5-foot-7, …

No precipitation is forecast for Saturday’s game, unless we’re talking about it raining points. Prairie View A&M’s No. 1 Southwestern Athletic Conference offense (496.5 ypg) averages 28.7 points per game, and Southern’s No. 3 offense (396.5 ypg) averages 28.5 ppg. The team that gets the most stops — or even one — is going to be in good shape. The visitors have shown balance and have a true dual-threat quarterback in Jawon Pass. Southern has one of those in Ladarius Skelton, who made an appearance last week but could have a bigger role now that he’s healthy. There isn’t a more unstoppable player in the conference than Skelton when he’s running the option. Some two-quarterback action with Bubba McDaniel could be coming.

O-line is fine

Southern has had multiple injuries on both sides of the ball, but the Jaguars' offensive line has been working like a well-oiled steamroller all season. Case in point, three different Jaguars have led the team in rushing yards in six games and none of them have been Skelton, the team’s best runner. The Jaguars will use this weapon to try and limit touches by the dangerous Panthers offense. Southern usually defers when it wins the coin toss, but taking the ball first and trying to grab an early lead is a good strategy behind an offensive line of Ja’Tyre Carter, Jeremiah Stafford, Jonathan Bishop, Brian Williams and Dallas Black.

Rollins factor

Southern’s interim coach Jason Rollins is facing his biggest test to date. A victory here will go a long way toward cementing his stay beyond one year, although he’ll be back under the microscope each of the next four weeks. The results so far have been mixed: the team showed the ability to rebound, and a bad break may have cost the Jaguars in their lone SWAC loss. But every game is a season unto itself, and Rollins has many factors working in his favor. If he can get some of the key injured players on the field, there’s a chance for a victory. The Jaguars' preparedness is on Rollins’ shoulders.

Magnificent Mumford

Going to Southern’s homecoming? Leave early and be prepared to sit in traffic. The campus will be flooded with cars and bodies like it hasn’t been in two years. The stands will be full, COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, and the weather looks cooperative. The Jaguars need this support against a Prairie View team that looks like it wants to break through for its first SWAC title in 12 seasons. There could be enough noise to drown out The Human Jukebox (well, maybe) and planes landing at nearby Metro Airport. Jaguar Nation’s reputation is on the line and could be enhanced with a strong showing and Southern victory.