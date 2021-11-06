It was a night of role reversals for the Southern University football team.
A much-maligned defense came up with one of its best efforts — but the offense quickly vanished in a scoreless second half. A week after special teams won a game on the final play, it provided the turning point with a crucial mistake in a 29-17 loss to Florida A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday.
“Disappointing loss, very disappointing,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “We come in at halftime, it’s a three-point game. “We’re getting the ball, and you think you’re going to go down and score and keep the momentum.
“We had a costly special-teams mistake. We didn’t execute like we wanted to down the stretch. Throw and catch — you have to make the plays when they come to you. We have to go back and get better, coach them harder, coach them better so that doesn’t happen again.”
The loss kept the Jaguars (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on a pattern of alternating wins and losses, and more importantly eliminated them from the Western Division race by virtue of Prairie View’s victory against Alabama State on Saturday.
Southern now needs victories against Jackson State and Grambling to avoid its first losing season since 2012.
The Jaguars did a lot of things well. The defense forced three field goals, and the offense scored 17 first-half points to trail 20-17 at the break. But poor execution limited the Southern to 51 second-half yards and zero points in the final 35:42.
Still, the Jaguars were in the game, trailing 23-17 with 13:26 when disaster struck. Punting from the Rattlers 45-yard line, snapper Aarion Hartman sailed the ball over punter Martell Fontenot’s head. BJ Bohler recovered at the Southern 15 and ran the ball to the 3.
At that point, the Southern defense appeared to come through once again. But two fourth-down offside penalties on Robert Rhem wiped out consecutive stops. The Rattlers didn’t waste their third try, as Jaylen McCloud scored easily over left tackle. The 2-point attempt failed, leaving SU with a nine-point deficit.
But with the way the Southern offense was playing, it didn’t matter.
Quarterback Bubba McDaniel overthrew a wide-open Craig Nelson on what could have been a quick-response touchdown after FAMU made it a two-score game. McDaniel completed just 5 of 12 passes in the second half for 30 yards and finished 20 of 39 for 183 yards.
“It’s most probably going to haunt me until we play again,” McDaniel said of the overthrow of Nelson. “I can’t take it back now. I’ve just got to hit it.
“We’ve got to execute way better. The defense played their tail off. We’ve got to come through for them.”
McDaniel, who twice recovered his own bobbles, had an earlier overthrow on a deep ball, and he was high and low with passes at various times. He did have a 5-yard TD pass to Ethan Howard to tie the game in the first quarter, and Devon Benn gave Southern a 14-7 lead with a 1-yard scoring run.
Luke Jackson, who won last week’s game with a 47-yard field goal against Alcorn State, made a 40-yarder, and the Jaguars seemed on their way against the SWAC's No. 2 scoring defense and No. 1 third-down defense. But Southern never got closer than the FAMU 45-yard line the rest of the night.
FAMU took a 7-0 lead on a quick drive after receiving the opening kickoff. A 23-yard completion on third-and 17 set up a 48-yard TD pass from Rasean McKay to Jah’Marae Sheread. Southern answered with its two TDs, and FAMU's Jose Romo-Martinez answered with the first of his three field goals from 20 yards.
Romo-Martinez made another from 26 and McKay burned Southern on third down with a 13-yard TD pass to Kamari Young for a 20-17 halftime lead.
“Execution,” Rollins said of Southern's offensive struggles. “Several drops, several overthrows. It’s just executing the plays. We have to execute.”
While the Jaguars defense held down the Rattlers, Rollins lamented the offside penalties and the bad snap.
“That was the turning point,” he said. “(Whew) it was a six-point ballgame, but it was a teachable moment. Recover it and play defense. (Hartman has) been really good all year, it was just the one bad snap at the wrong time.
“(Offside penalties were) very frustrating. Two fourth downs and they get it. We lined up too close to the man. There’s no excuse — just look down the line.”