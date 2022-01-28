As the Southern men hit the road for their next two SWAC games, they do so with growing confidence after two dominating performances at home.
A key factor in those games was the play of 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Terrell Williams, who was named the SWAC impact player of the week after scoring 35 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the two wins. It's a clear sign that Williams is evolving and maturing as a player.
“He’s letting the game come to him, but he’s staying aggressive,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “He’s taking advantage of his moments, and that’s what he wasn’t doing before. He was second-guessing himself. He’d have a wide open 3, turn it down and then dribble into a challenged shot.”
There was no hesitation by Williams in either of Southern’s wins last week, 99-51 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 100-72 over Mississippi Valley.
Against Pine Bluff, he scored the game’s first five points and 11 of Southern’s first 17 on his way to a game-high 21 points. Against Valley, he scored the game’s first four points, and added eight points down the stretch as Southern pulled away in the final minutes.
Southern (11-8, 6-1) looks to improve on its 2-1 road record in SWAC play when it visits Alcorn State and Jackson State. Currently in first place in league standings, Southern plays second-place Alcorn (6-13, 5-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday, and Jackson State (4-14, 2-5) at 8 p.m. on Monday.
The Jaguars defeated Alcorn twice last season including a 76-59 win in Lorman, Mississippi. Justin Thomas tops Alcorn with team high numbers at 9.3 points per game, 63 assists and 29 steals.
Jayveous McKinnis, the SWAC’s preseason pick for defensive player of the year, is Jackson State’s leader averaging 12.2 points and a SWAC-best 10 rebounds. Last season’s contest at Jackson State was canceled and the Tigers later defeated Southern 57-53 in Baton Rouge.
Southern has three players that score in double figures — Tyrone Lyons (14.2), Brion Whitley (11.5) and Jayden Saddler (11.2).
Southern’s chances improve if Williams continues his hot shooting streak. Combined, in last week’s two games, he made 14 of 17 from the field and all seven free throws he attempted.
“He’s strong and he’s emerging, and when he becomes a better rebounder, look out,” Woods said of Williams. “He can shoot and score at all levels – he can shoot the three, he’s got a great mid-range game and he’s strong enough to get to the rim.”