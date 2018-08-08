With the season opener three weeks away, the Southern Jaguars, like so many other teams in college football this time of year, are looking to find answers to numerous position battles.
The offensive line isn't one of them.
Southern returns five players from last season’s offensive line who were full-time or part-time starters — sophomores Johnathan Bishop and Jodeci Harris, juniors Jerimiah Abby and Mason Sims and fourth-year junior center Jaylon Brinson.
All five players were on the line together last fall. All five are back as the second week of preseason camp continues.
A year of togetherness obviously helped their chemistry — but even after a round of spring practice, their bond didn't stop. The players spent time in the summer working on nuances of their game, even learning and re-learning other positions.
Sims and Abby are Atlanta natives who will control the left side of the line. The two juniors have been a vocal presence for the O-line unit.
Sims spent 2016 at left tackle before moving to left guard last season; he will return to left tackle for the Jaguars' opener Sept. 1 at TCU.
“I’ve been working on my kick and hand placement,” Sims said. “Just having a better reaction time so for me it’s been about losing weight and re-learning some of the more technical things at left tackle.”
Abby said he worked on his muscle flexibility this offseason, using bands with weights attached to keep the muscles loose.
“I’ve been sitting in the room, watching TV, sitting crisscross applesauce to open up the hips,” Addy said. “A lot of people don’t know, but (on the) O-line, you have to be very explosive to keep up with the defensive linemen that are 260 (pounds) and run a 4.6 40.”
Abby said he feels the line is the foundation for a successful offense at Southern, which must choose a new No. 1 quarterback from among three players (John Lampley, Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton), not to mention a No. 1 tailback and receiver, though the Jaguars have more experience at those positions.
The linemen, meanwhile, gained plenty of experience last season.
Bishop, only a sophomore, started some last season because of injuries to others.
Harris, now a third-year sophomore, became a starter in the second game of last season.
They learned to work together with the other three linemen — and in doing so, they learned to overcome rough times.
Abby said his proudest moment came in a 37-31 come-from-behind victory over Prairie View, one in which the Jaguars ran for 171 yards.
“One thing you don’t do is quit,” Abby said. “So there were a couple of games like that brought us closer together more on the field and open our eyes that we could play with the best.”
Dawson Odums said the camaraderie among the offensive line — not to mention their position coach, Chennis Berry, a mainstay on Odums' staff — has led to tremendous output in the past.
It should only improve this season.
“You’re only as good on offense as your offensive line,” Odums said. “We feel we have a pretty strong line and as long as we are working hard, I think our offensive line is going to be a catalyst for the success that we have.”