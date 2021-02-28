RUSTON — For the third consecutive game, the Southern baseball team had chances to drive in runs, but timely hits continued to elude the Jaguars.
Louisiana Tech had no such problems in taking an early seven-run lead before completing a three-game sweep of Southern with a 12-4 win at J.C. Love Field.
“I didn’t think we’d walk away from the weekend not winning at least one game,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Louisiana Tech has a really good team. You don’t catch a break in their lineup.”
Manny Garcia got Tech (4-2) started in the first inning with a two-run double, and Philip Matulia followed with a two-run homer to left. The Bulldogs added two runs in the second and another run in the third.
Southern (1-5) fought back with four runs on four hits in the fifth inning. Jahli Hendricks had an RBI single and O’Neill Burgos launched a sacrifice fly to drive in the first two runs. Taj Porter’s two-run homer to right-center had Southern within 7-4, but Tech wasn’t done.
The Bulldogs scored five more runs while holding Southern scoreless. The Jaguars left nine men on base for the game and 29 for the weekend.
“We got hits, but we couldn’t catch a break when we had runners in scoring position,” Crenshaw said. “But today we didn’t strike out as much as we did the first two games, so we’re starting to turn the corner.”
On the mound, starter Christian Davis (0-2) lasted only 1-1/3, innings allowing six runs on six hits.
“We had a chance in every game to try and get the win, but there was always a point where we didn’t execute,” Crenshaw said of the Jaguars pitching.
“We’d miss up (in the strike zone) or we’d miss over the plate after giving up a walk or a base hit. We weren’t making the pitches when we needed them, but it's an ongoing process.”
Southern plays LSU at Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.