As the Southern women’s basketball team prepares for its toughest road trip of the season, there are a number of motivating factors to keep the Jaguars focused.
With Southern (16-11, 13-3) holding a two-game lead over Prairie View (14-12, 11-5) in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, the Jaguars can wrap up the regular-season title Thursday at Prairie View with a win.
A Southern loss would keep the pressure on for Saturday, when the Jaguars close the regular season with a visit to Texas Southern (14-13, 10-6), which is currently tied for third.
Prairie View hosts ninth-place Alcorn State in its finale.
“I always tell the girls just win the next game,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re prepping and getting ready for Prairie View. We’re just trying to get some momentum going to head into the tournament.”
The Jaguars should have no trouble getting up for either game, but an added incentive against Prairie View is facing former coach Sandy Pugh, who left Southern last year to take over the Panthers program.
The teams’ first meeting Jan. 5 at Southern, a 55-54 Prairie View win, was close throughout with seven ties and eight lead changes. Artavia Ford’s layup with 7 seconds left preceded a late offensive foul by Southern’s Courtney Parson as the Panthers held on.
Funchess said losing the first game, not playing against Pugh, is the main reason Southern wants to play harder Thursday.
“We’re preparing just like its another game,” Funchess said. “I’m sure the kids are amped up, but (Prairie View) beat us here at home and we want to go back and prove that we can beat them. That’s the biggest motivating factor — playing against a team that beat you, especially at home.”
Against Texas Southern, the Jaguars face a team it defeated 63-61 on a last-second shot by Parson.
The game has the potential of deciding the top seed for the SWAC postseason tournament if Southern loses to Prairie View a second time.
Regardless of whether it's seeded first or second, Southern knows it will host a SWAC tournament game Tuesday against either the eighth- or seventh-seeded team. The question for Southern is whether it will carry momentum into that contest.
“You want to get better every game,” Funchess said. “You want to keep working on your craft and bring momentum into the tournament.”