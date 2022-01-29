Southern coach Carlos Funchess continued to tinker with his starting lineup on Saturday, and the results from Alcorn State show the latest version was a success.
The Jaguars built a 25-point halftime lead and then relied on their stifling defense in the second half as they coasted in with a 65-40 win over Alcorn.
Amani McWain made 5 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and led Southern with 13 points. Raven White, starting her second consecutive game, scored 11 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Genovea Johnson, a preseason all-SWAC second team selection who has slowly recovered from an ankle injury, got her first start of the season, responding with 10 points and three steals.
Southern took care of the basketball well as it finished with six turnovers. The Jaguars had 12 steals and forced 17 Alcorn turnovers.
The win allows Southern (9-10, 7-1 SWAC) to hold on to sole possession of second place. The Jaguars visit Jackson State, which is undefeated in SWAC play, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. It will be the teams’ only regular season meeting.
In the first quarter, McWain started Southern off with a 3-pointer. Alcorn's Bria Broughton answered with an inside basket, but Southern steadily pulled away from the Braves the rest of the game. The Jaguars stretched a 15-8 first quarter lead to 36-22 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Southern outscored Alcorn 16-5, and maintained a 20-point lead throughout the fourth quarter.
Zy’Nyia White topped Alcorn (2-13, 1-6) with 14 points.