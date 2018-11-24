Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton’s much-anticipated Bayou Classic debut looked at the start like a warm-up act.
By the second half, it had turned smashing.
Skelton, a sophomore transfer playing in his first Classic, threw two of his three touchdown passes in the third quarter to break open the game and carry the Jaguars to a 38-28 victory Saturday in front of 67,871 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The raw stats weren’t important to Jaguar Nation. Skelton and his mates delivered Southern from Grambling’s three-game Bayou Classic winning streak and landed the SWAC West Division title.
Southern (7-3, 6-1) will play at East Division champ Alcorn State on Saturday for the conference title.
Skelton connected with Kendall Catalon for an 80-yard scoring bomb, getting the Jaguars out of a big hole on third-and-23 on the play. After the Southern defense stopped Grambling on a fourth-down try in Southern territory, Skelton dashed 23 yards to set up a 44-yard scoring strike to sixth-year senior Randall Manard with 3:22 left for a 31-13 lead.
Skelton also threw a 23-yard TD pass to Trey Smith in the first half. The Jaguars' other touchdown came on a blocked punt by Kordell Caldwell, recovered in the end zone by Benjamin Harris.
When Grambling rallied back behind quarterback Geremy Hickbottom’s two touchdown runs and 2-point conversion pass to make it 31-28, Skelton answered with a game-clinching drive. He lofted a 23-yard rainbow to tight end Jeremias Houston to set up a 3-yard scoring run by Devon Benn.
The Southern pass rush turned up the heat on Hickbottom on the next possession, with Joe Davis, Calvin Lunkins and Jordan Lewis each sacking him once to force a punt. The Tigers didn’t get the ball back until 1:51 remained.
Skelton led the Southern offense to a balanced offensive output of 233 yards rushing and 247 passing. The Jaguars defense stifled the Grambling running game and forced Hickbottom to scramble with tight coverage in the secondary.
Southern led 17-10 at halftime and had a 7-0 lead before its first offensive snap. The Jaguars defense forced a three-and-out from the Grambling 15-yard line after the opening kickoff.
Caldwell came up the middle on the punt for the block, and Harris recovered in the end zone at the 13:04 mark.
The Jaguars missed an opportunity to add to the lead when the defense produced another three-and-out. A 19-yard completion from Skelton to Jamar Washington helped move the Jaguars into position for a 42-yard field-goal attempt by Cesar Barajas, but Southern Lab grad Joe McWilliams rushed from the left side and blocked it, his seventh career block and third blocked kick this season.
Grambling finally got its offense clicking after being backed up to its 5-yard line. The Tigers went 95 yards in 10 plays with the help of a 7-yard run by backup quarterback Charles Wright on third-and-2. Hickbottom capped the drive when he escaped the pocket by running to his left and found Darrel Clark running across the end zone for the game-tying touchdown.
Skelton’s running helped the Jaguars reclaim the lead. He pulled the ball back after a zone read fake and went 40 yards and a pass interference penalty by Grambling’s Percy Cargo moved the ball to the Tigers' 20-yard line. But a sack of Skelton by D’Andre Hogues forced Southern to settle for a 47-yard field goal by Barajas with 8:46 left in the half.
A penalty on the ensuing kickoff and a tackle for loss by Dakavion Champion pushed the Tigers back and forced a punt from the end zone, which was returned to the Grambling 43 by Timothy Thomas.
Skelton kept the drive alive with a fourth-down scramble before hitting Trey Smith with a perfect pass at the sideline for a 23-yard score. Smith beat cornerback Devanir Martin a just got both feet in bounds for his team-leading seventh TD reception.
